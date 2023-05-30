‘I Wanted Out’: Prince Harry Considered Leaving the Royal Family Before Marrying Meghan

Prince Harry indicated that he considered leaving the British royal family years before he would eventually do so, one of a few stunning revelations he made in a 2017 interview that was recently unearthed. ​

Speaking with journalist and author Angela Levin, the Duke of Sussex discussed the troubles he encountered in royal life before his marriage to Meghan Markle, The Daily Mail reported. “I spent many years kicking my heels and I didn’t want to grow up,” Harry said, “I felt I wanted out, but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself.” He was mostly motivated to stay in the royal family due to his loyalty to Queen Elizabeth.

In other eye-opening comments, Harry discussed how the death of his grandmother would impact the family, according to the publication. He explained that upon the Queen’s passing (which would eventually transpire in September 2022), the monarchy would have to change.

The Duke of Sussex went on to say that no one in the royal family wants to be King or Queen. “We feel that the British public and the whole world needs institutions like this, but it can’t go on as it has done under the Queen,” Harry explained in the interview. He also said that “things are moving so fast” because of social media, which has modernized the monarchy.

He also discussed the passing of his mother, Princess Diana, The Mail reported.

“William and I were 14 and 12 when our mother died and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television,” he told Levin. “I don’t think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances. It certainly wouldn’t happen today.”

Levin, who has penned many books on the British royal family, wrote a biography of Queen Camilla that was released in September 2022. An inquiry from Robb Report to her wasn’t immediately returned. Another request for comment sent to Archewell, the for-profit and not-for-profit business organization founded by Harry and Meghan, was also not immediately returned.