A Mystery Buyer Pays a Whopping $157.5 Million for Two Condos in One of NYC’s Tallest Residential Buildings

Another day, another blockbuster deal at 220 Central Park South.

The Robert A.M. Stern-designed supertall has clocked in yet another record-breaking sale, this time with one buyer snapping up two of the building’s units for a staggering $157.5 million combined. It’s one of the priciest residential transactions ever in the US, behind only Jeff Bezos’s purchase of the the Warner Estate for $165 million in Beverly Hills and the $238 million hedge funder Ken Griffin dropped on a four-floor penthouse—which, not so coincidentally, was also at 220 Central Park South.

Details on who shelled out for this most recent chart-topper remain scarce, as the purchase was made through an LLC, according to The Wall Street Journal. The anonymous individual paid $82.5 million for a condo in the 60th floor, and $75 million for the one on the floor directly above it. It’s very possible that they will try to combine the two in order to create a larger space.

The deal comes on the heels of another major transaction at 220 Central Park South last year, when another mystery buyer snapped up a duplex penthouse there for $100 million. Other notable exchanges in the building include Sting dropping $65.7 million on a unit there in 2019. An Englishman in New York, indeed.

This latest $157.5 million deal was in fact a resale, and the seller made a tidy profit, as the lower unit last sold for $50.9 million, and the upper unit for $51.4 million. A similar, if not less bombastic, story made headlines a few months ago when one of the units on the 55th floor traded hands for $33 million—significantly more than the $26.8 million that the seller originally paid for it.

Why all the hubbub and ever-loftier price tags? You could cite the amenities—a pool, a fitness center, a library and a theater—but it’s likely that cachet has more to do with it at this point. After all, 220 Central Park South has become a status symbol in and of itself—one that buyers will apparently pay top dollar for. And hey, the views don’t hurt either.