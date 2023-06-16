50 Cent’s Cognac Brand and Rémy Martin Officially Settle Their Bottle Beef

50 Cent and Rémy Martin are no longer beefing.



The rapper has reached a settlement with the venerable cognac maker in a lawsuit over intellectual property—specifically the shape of bottles.

E. Rémy Martin & Co. filed a lawsuit in 2021 claiming that the rapper’s Branson brand of cognac took its design from the company’s Rémy’s XO bottle. Sire Spirits, owned by 50 Cent (whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III), previously called the suit “meritless” and accused the rival of attempting to “destroy a competitor,” according to Billboard.

However, a filing uncovered this week showed that the two parties reached a “confidential” settlement on June 1 fully ending litigation. It is not clear what money was exchanged, or if product modifications will take place to end the dispute. But a spokesperson for the French distiller did confirm to Billboard that an agreement was reached.

“Rémy appreciates and respects Mr. Jackson’s entry into the Cognac market and the parties share a common vision for the future of this exceptional and precious spirit. The parties are gratified that this matter could be resolved amicably,” the spokesperson said. An attorney for Sire Spirits did not immediately provide a comment on the lawsuit to Billboard.

Branson was originally launched in 2018 with circular bottles with gem-like facets created by the rapper himself. Rémy sued the company, claiming that the design “willfully and blatantly” ripped off its company’s products in order “unfairly capitalize on [its] goodwill and reputation.” Sire responded by claiming that “Rémy Martin must be stopped, and the claims against Sire Spirits should not be allowed to survive.”



Despite Sire Spirits’ attempts to have the lawsuit tossed, U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein refused to dismiss the case in a pair of rulings last year. “This is not a case in which the claimed and accused designs are so plainly dissimilar that it is implausible that an ordinary observer would confuse them,” the judge wrote at the time.