9 Luxury Companies That Are Helping to Fund the Fight for LGBTQ+ Equality

Last week, the LGBT+ community won a decisive Supreme Court victory that officially made workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity against the law. Though it marked a substantial step forward, the fight for equal rights and inclusion is by no means over, and its intersectionality with the Black Lives Matter movement has underscored just how important it is to continue.

In honor of Pride Month, we’ve assembled a list of companies and detailed how they are actively supporting LGBTQ+ organizations that provide support, education and housing for the diverse community.

Diesel

The brand famous for its denim launched its first Pride collection with proceeds going to support the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative.

Herman Miller

Herman Miller transformed the classic Eames Hang-It-All design with a Pride-inspired colorway. The sale of each will see $25 donated to OutRight Action International in addition to the $30,000 donation from Herman Miller Cares.

Leland Francis

The natural beauty and wellness brand is showing its support with the launch of two new limited-edition candles, Tomboy and Bois, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Ali Forney Center in NYC and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Marc Jacobs Beauty

Designer Marc Jacobs’ beauty line will donate $10,000 each to Le Refuge, a French organization for LGBTQ+ youth, and Sage, an organization that helps older members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Nordstrom

The famous Seattle-based retailer launched a gender-inclusive capsule under its BP brand with a collection dubbed “BP. Be Proud”. Nordstrom will donate 10 percent of sales from the collection to True Colors United, a nonprofit dedicated to solving youth homelessness with a focus on the unique circumstances of those under the LGBTQ+ umbrella. The company also announced that it will provide grants for LGBTQ+ organizations across the United States, including GenPRIDE, Trans Wellness Center, Coalition for Aging LGBT, Center on Halsted and Rainbow Refugee.

Polo Ralph Lauren

The American brand is launching its first capsule collection dedicated to LGBTQ+ rights, which includes five gender-neutral pieces. All proceeds from the sale of the collection’s T-shirt and 50 percent of proceeds from every other style will be donated to the Stonewall Community Foundation.

Todd Snyder

The New York menswear designer produced an ad campaign of famous friends and a coordinating limited-edition capsule collection, which includes premium athletic gear to benefit the Stonewall National Monument on behalf of the National Parks Service.

Versace

A portion of the sales from the Italian brand’s Pride 2020 collection will go to benefit several organizations, including Trans LifeLine, Trans Latin@ Coalition, Brave Space Alliance, and The Ally Coalition. Additional donations will go to Arcigay, one of Italy’s leading LGBTQ+ rights groups.

Williams-Sonoma