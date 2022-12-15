Aaron Judge’s Record-Breaking Home Run Ball Could Fetch $1.2 Million at Auction

Back in October, the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge hit a new milestone when he smacked his 62nd home run out of the park in a game against the Texas Rangers. Now the legendary ball is going under the hammer and could fetch over $1.2 million.

Goldin Auctions has put the prized piece of MLB memorabilia on the block, and there’s still time to get your bids in. Judge hit the piece of baseball history deep into left field at Arlington’s Globe Life Park on October 4, surpassing slugger (and former Yankee) Roger Maris’s long-held achievement to set a new single-season American League home run record.

As it stands, the most expensive baseball ever sold was Mark McGwire’s 70th home run ball. Comic book artist Todd McFarlane paid around $3 million for the circa 1998 collectible, while the original pre-auction estimate valued Judge’s keepsake at $5 million and over. But the game-used artifact still has a way to go to surpass McGwire’s earnings: As of press time, the highest bid stands at $1.2 million.

A fan, now identified as Cory Youmans, was in the stands of Globe Life Field the night Judge made history. Youmans was able to grab the ball, drink in hand, and then was immediately escorted out of the stadium by security. Although he was offered a hefty $3 million for the souvenir, he ultimately turned down the seven-figure payout and decided to put it up for auction.

Aaron Judge’s record-breaking 62nd home run ball is on the block at Goldin Auctions. Courtesy of Goldin Auctions

“It seems fair in the sense it gives anyone that is interested and has the means the opportunity to own it,” Youmans tells ESPN. “As a fan, I’m curious to see what it’s worth, who buys it and what they do with it.” He added that he hopes some of the proceeds from the sale will go toward charity, and more specifically, Judge’s All Rise Foundation. The ball has also been stamped by an MLB Authenticated hologram and comes with a letter of provenance from Youmans.

During a conference call with reporters, the star Yankee player was admittedly surprised to learn that, after making the lucky catch, Youmans turned down such a huge chunk of cash. “That’s a lot of money. But I guess he’s got a better plan or thinks he can get some more,” Judge said. “He caught the ball, he’s the one that made the play out there in left field, so it’s his right to do what he wants with it. Hopefully he’s making the right decision for him and his family.” According to Youmans, he definitely is.

Bids on Judge’s 62nd home run ball will conclude on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 10 pm.