Regé-Jean Page and Aaron Taylor-Johnson Have Both Addressed Those James Bond Rumors

It’s the ultimate battle of British heartthrobs, and only one can make it to the finish line.

While Idris Elba has been the long-time favorite to fill the role of James Bond after Daniel Craig’s final appearance, the Luther star seemed to put that possibility to bed just yesterday. So, if not him, then who? Two other rumored contenders—Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Regé-Jean Page—have spoken out on their chances this week, too.

Both Taylor-Johnson and Page were interviewed for Vanity Fair‘s Hollywood issue, and the British stars were asked about the rumors that Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has shown interest in them filling 007’s shoes. Each actor called the talk “flattering” but—of course—refused to confirm or deny any details.

“It’s flattering. You can have something really positive [written about you], but you can also have something really negative that can circulate,” Taylor-Johnson told Vanity Fair, elegantly steering the conversation into a general discussion of the nature of fame. “You just want to stay in your lane, stay grounded, stay around the people that you love and love you back, and stay in that world. Because the moment you start believing the shit people say about you, you’ve lost your fucking mind. You’ve lost it.”

Page had a similar approach to being asked about the Bond rumors and shared his fellow actor’s hesitance to buy into anything heard through the grapevine.

“It’s a conversation people are having, and it’s terribly flattering that they’re having it. I leave them to it,” Page told the outlet.

When asked whether he would take the 007 role, if offered it, Page didn’t give the “of course” reply that some might have expected.

“I have no idea,” he said instead. “It’s not a thing that is fully occupying my thoughts. I’ve got enough on my plate at the moment. I worry about the work I have, not other people’s jobs.”

Both Taylor-Johnson and Page seem determined to not even appear interested in the role until or unless they get that call, an understandable approach. Or maybe one of them already has it but has been sworn to secrecy—in which case, we applaud their misdirection. With Broccoli previously stating that she and producer Michael J. Wilson would search in earnest for the next Bond this year, it’s only a matter of time before the truth comes out.