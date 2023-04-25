Pharrell Teases New Colors for His Adidas-Humanrace Sneaker Collab

Adidas Sambas are having a serious moment, and new Louis Vuitton men’s creative director Pharrell Williams knows it. His brand Humanrace has been collaborating with Adidas for years, and Williams is currently in the midst of expanding a line of Humanrace Sambas that will take the beloved classic sneaker design and add unique design touches that make it stand out from the original. Williams recently gave a peek at what we can expect from the next Humanrace Sambas drop on his Instagram, and it’s a whole new world of colorways for the celeb-favorite sneaker.

“Humanrace @adidasoriginals Samba Colors coming soon,” Williams wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the shoes in fresh, unseen hues lined up in a spiral of evolving hues.

“The Red, Pink, Yellow, Orange, and Lilac colorways will pre-launch exclusively April 28 at @somethinginthewater, and launch globally May 6 on humanrace.com and @adidasoriginals,” he continued. “The Charcoal, White, and Terracotta colorways will release at a later date. Which one is yours?”

Williams first released a Humanrace-designed Samba back in late 2022, in a Cloud White colorway with black stripes, a beige sole, an elongated tongue, and both brands’ logos included on the shoe. The shoe was also released in Cloud Grey, featuring the same beige sole and longer tongue with the bulk of the shoe crafted from black leather and finished with a gray suede toe cap. The new colors teased by Williams on Instagram appear to keep the shape of the last Samba release but offer a much wider range of original colors that transform the shoe from a neutral classic to the focal point of an outfit. These brightly-colored kicks offer either matching monochromatic laces or beige laces, with the exception of the Charcoal, White, and Terracotta colors, which only offer laces that match the shoe.

Fans are already getting excited for the release in the comments section of Williams’s Instagram, and it seems he couldn’t have picked a better moment to expand on one of Adidas’s most popular designs. Pairing the classic Samba with Williams’s artistic vision seems like a surefire recipe for an instant sellout—and we’ll find out in just a few days just how quickly these new colors will go.