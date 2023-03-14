Adrien Brody Is Teaming Up With Bally to Design His First Clothing Line

Watch out, world: Adrien Brody is getting into the fashion game. The Academy Award-winner is designing his first clothing collection for Swiss luxury fashion house Bally after years of quietly attending runway shows and rocking designer duds on the red carpet. Few stars have had the spotlight as long as Brody—who won his Oscar 20 years ago—and we’re eager to see the long-time A-lister’s influence in a new collection.

Even better news? You won’t have to wait too long to shop Brody’s designs. The brand says that his collections (yes, there will be more than one!) will be available by the end of 2023 on their website and in select Bally stores and larger retailers. The actor intends to focus on ready-to-wear, shoes, bags, and accessories for his multiple Bally collections, with the uniting theme of having been inspired by his “love for a journey,” per WWD.

Models from Bally’s collaboration with Swizz Beatz in 2018 Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Bally

Both Brody, himself, and Bally’s CEO Nicolas Girotto weighed in on this enticing new collaboration. Girotto affirmed the brand’s excitement to be partnering with someone who had the “unique style and creative vision” of Brody, and shared that he was a fan of the celebrity’s impressive body of work as an actor. He looks forward to Brody’s “interpretation of Bally’s artistic heritage through his unique, multicultural, and sophisticated lens.”

Brody says he’ll draw upon his peripatetic lifestyle that’s taken him around the globe to find inspiration for his first clothing line.

“As an artist I am extremely excited to explore a new form of creative expression,” Brody said. “I have spent a lifetime on the road, inhabiting new lives in unusual places. Traveling and exploration has been a constant theme and great inspiration for me personally and will guide the narrative as I create capsules that capture and distill the beauty of a journey.”

With Brody’s collections releasing by end of year, our eyes will be peeled for a first look at his designs.