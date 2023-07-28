Pilots Are Now Flying to Far-Flung Destinations for ‘Aero Camping’

Pilots are taking a beloved outdoor pastime to new heights.

A new wave of recreational flyers are hightailing it to backcountry airstrips and pitching tents right next to their planes, Bloomberg reported. “Aero camping,” as it’s called, allows intrepid travelers to access remote, off-the-grid destinations that are typically out of reach. The only catch is that you need a plane and, of course, a pilot’s license. Clever campers without either of those have now started hitching rides with friends, though. (You can, too, but remember that private pilots aren’t allowed to accept money from passengers.)

Different airfields have different amenities that will shape the overall experience. The Blue Sky Center in California, for instance, comes with well-maintained runways, restaurants, and upscale tents for glamping. The Nez Perce National Forest in Idaho, on the other hand, will immerse you in rugged the wilderness. The opportunity to explore far-flung destinations is no doubt a massive draw for adventurous pilots.

Recreational pilots are camping out at airstrips across the country Kristina Delp/Unsplash

“Instead of golfing or gambling, this is what we do,” pilot Rodney Swanson told Bloomberg.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, about half a million people in the U.S. currently have an active pilot certification, but only about 35,000 to 40,000 fly for fun. There is certainly a growing number of aero campers, though.

When the pandemic hit in 2020 and work slowed, nomads Filip Wolak and Sarah Tamar took a two-week cross-country trip. Their vehicle of choice? A 1973 Cessna 172M Skyhawk named Rusty. “It was a merger of two loves—flying and camping,” Tamar told Bloomberg. The two used a flight planning app called Foreflight to map out specific airfields and slept in tents in more than 12 different states. During their trek, they flew over the Grand Canyon and Utah’s red rock country.

Today, backcountry flying is most widely practiced in the U.S. Places like Death Valley in California and Moose Creek in Idaho see a ton of outdoor adventurists. (The Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) ensures small airstrips across the country are well maintained, too.) Other locales including Alaska, Canada, and Australia are also super popular for their epic, wide-open landscapes.

Best start looking for a pilot to befriend, then.