Aimé Leon Dore Just Teased Its Latest Porsche Collab on Instagram

Porsche is embarking on its third collaboration with New York City-founded Aimé Leon Dore, and this time, it looks like the duo is paying homage to the menswear brand’s N.Y.C. home.

Aimé Leon Dore showed a first look at the car on Instagram, sharing a photo of the vehicle from behind with both doors propped open for a peek at the interior. The brand captioned the snapshot “COMING SOON” and marked this as a 2023 collaboration, so that likely means we can expect to see it released within the year, which won’t be a moment too soon for fans already drawn in by the sleek design of the new model.

The whip is pure nostalgia with a splash of big city pride, with a shiny navy-blue paint job fitted, whitewall tires that pop against the dark color, small almond-shaped tail lights, and a New York license plate with a small red image of the Statue of Liberty. Everything from the shape of the vehicle to what appears to be a wood or wood-hued steering wheel screams vintage, and we can’t wait to see what other personal touches Aimé Leon Dore has designed for the interior and front of the car.

This isn’t the first time the duo has teamed up: Porsche collaborated with Aimé Leon Dore in 2020, when they worked together on the redesign of a vintage Type 964 911 Carrera 4, after which the fashion label also released a capsule collection of Porsche-themed clothing featuring a composite logo; then, in 2021, they restored a 911 Super Carrera together.

That last project was of particular importance to the menswear brand’s founder, Teddy Santis, who based the design on his “childhood on the Greek islands and the unique beauty of things that get better with age and wear in that environment,” says a Porsche statement. The result was an olive-hued Super Carrera set with 16-inch Fuchs wheels, bonnet-mounted fog lights, and an eclectic interior lined with Persian-style carpets, beaded seat covers, and Santis family photos. The brands released another collaborative capsule collection alongside the car, which was not for sale.

It’s unclear whether this third vehicle collab will be up for grabs, or if it’ll be paired with another accompanying apparel line that fans can buy for themselves. Either way, this sneak peek just ramped up excitement for a thorough look at the final product.