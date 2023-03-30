Alicia Keys Was Just Gifted the Virgil Abloh–Designed Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

Happy birthday, Alicia Keys! The Grammy-winning star got a very special present marking another trip around the sun: a Maybach designed by the late Virgil Abloh, gifted to her by husband, producer Swizz Beatz.

The “Girl on Fire” singer shared an Instagram video captured by Beatz, which begins with their two kids, Egypt and Genesis, excitedly waiting around the covered-up car to reveal the present. Beatz then comments that Keys was “the first female” with this model before their sons pulled back the cover, revealing a beige-and-black Mercedes-Maybach S 680 with matching beige monoblock wheels.

Keys was overcome with excitement when she first caught of her new ride: “This is crazy,” she repeated, while her son chimed in, saying, “Those wheels are fire!”

They then opened the doors to show off the sleek beige interior, matching the outside of the car.

In the post’s caption, Keys wrote, “Maybach Sundays. I finally got to see my bday gift from the kids and my hubby. RIP @virgilabloh this one is a masterpiece woooowwww.”

Abloh, the late Louis Vuitton men’s artistic director, began his collaboration with Mercedes-Benz chief design officer Gordon Wagener back in 2020, starting with a design of the Mercedes G-Class and then moving onto “Project Maybach,” an off-road luxury coupe design. Their partnership culminated in the 2022 unveiling of a limited-edition S-Class, of which only 150 units were made—and one of which Keys just unveiled. The luxury sedan features a V-12 engine that reaches 604 hp, 20-inch wheels, and the Maybach’s trademark barred grille.

The designer chose to outfit the vehicle in Obsidian Black and Sand hues, matching the nappa-leather seats, steering wheel, doors, lower dashboard, floor mats, and ceiling to the lighter exterior shade. Mercedes-Maybach and Virgil Abloh logos appear throughout the interior on the center console, rear cushions, headrests, and more. All 150 units come with a miniature replica of the car in a custom wooden box and a Maybach-Abloh logo car cover. A line of matching Off-White streetwear was released alongside the vehicle in 2022.

Wagener gave a statement at the time saying this Maybach “[exemplified] the symbiosis between innovative design and ultimate craftsmanship.” The car was released four months after Abloh died from his battle with cancer.