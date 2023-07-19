André Leon Talley’s Robe, Shoes and Other Belongings Are Heading to Auction This Fall

If you’ve ever lusted after André Leon Talley’s wardrobe, now’s your chance to snag a piece of the journalist’s famed closet.

A second auction—which will be hosted in-person by Stair Galleries—of the fashion pioneer’s belongings will be taking place this fall. The sale, which will benefit a pair of historic Black churches Talley attended, is set to include a bespoke Chado Ralph Rucci black kimono he wore to a Met Gala, a Todd Oldham patchwork robe, Fendi furs, and several pairs of Manolo Blahnik crocodile shoes among its prized items, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

Sunglasses, books, and furniture will also be sold at the auction, which is expected to hammer in at least $500,000. The event will take place on Sept. 21 in Hudson, N.Y., though the full catalog is expected to go on exhibit on Sept. 8.

Stair Galleries’s director of decorative arts Muffie Cunningham sourced the items for the event. The treasure trove was recovered from the late Vogue editor’s homes in White Plains, N.Y., and his hometown of Durham, N.C.

It is the second sale of Talley’s belongings since his death last year. The first was held in January, with proceeds given to the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem and the Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church located in Durham. The same religious institutions have been selected as beneficiaries for the upcoming event.

Talley became Vogue’s fashion news director in 1983. He later became the publication’s first Black male creative director and served as an editor-at-large until 2013. The fashion journalist died of Covid-related complications in 2022, at the age of 73.

“Talley’s rarified status in the fashion industry allowed him to pursue what was personally important to him, establishing decades-long relationships with icons in the industry and supporting young designers and their nascent talent,” Stair Galleries said in a statement. “The Collection of André Leon Talley reflects all the facets of his life and is the legacy he leaves behind for all those who knew him, admired his work and championed his singular place in an industry known for its elitist and insular attitudes.”