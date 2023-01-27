Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin Is Turning Her House Arrest Dinner Series Into a Reality TV Show

We’ve already seen a fictionalized version of Anna “Delvey” Sorokin on our screens, in the hit Netflix show Inventing Anna. But get ready to watch the real thing soon.

Sorokin announced that she’s working on a reality show based on the dinner parties she’s been throwing while under home confinement, the New York Post reported on Wednesday. Dubbed Delvey’s Dinner Club, the series will follow the scammer as she hosts “celebrities, moguls and glitterati” in her New York City apartment.

“There’s nothing like the experience of bringing together a curated group of friends to share life stories and enjoy a great culinary experience,” Sorokin told the Post. I’m “grateful for the opportunity […] to bring my vision to a wider audience and share a glimpse of the real Anna Delvey.”

The fake heiress spent almost five years behind bars for swindling banks and businesses out of $200,000—with plans to steal millions more—as well as being detained by Immigration for overstaying her visa. After being released from ICE custody in October, she was ordered to 24-hour home confinement, except to see her probation officer. In November, she first said she would be hosting a monthly dinner series while she was prohibited from leaving her apartment.

Delvey’s Dinner Club, which has no release date announced, will see the con artist discussing an array of topics with her guests, including her experience going through the criminal-justice system, her current isolation and her plans to rebuild her image. She has a long list of famous and infamous names she’s hoping to get on the show: She told the New York Post that it includes Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Madonna, Elon Musk, Marina Abramović, the author Ottessa Moshfegh and the similarly disgraced Sam Bankman-Fried. It will be produced by a subsidiary of Wheelhouse Entertainment, which was co-founded by Jimmy Kimmel.

The series is meant to show a side of Sorokin that the public isn’t as familiar with. Her lawyer Duncan Levin told the Post that Inventing Anna perpetuated the idea that Sorokin is simply a scammer, and didn’t depict her as she truly is.

“Everybody has this conception of her as this character, as an actress, and obviously there’s some truth in these types of series,” he said. “She is really a lot more than the worst thing that she’s alleged to have ever done … She is a great client. She’s actually very pleasant and very funny and people think that they know her because they’re thinking about the [Julia] Garner character.”

By having legitimate success since leaving prison, one thing Sorokin is showing us about herself is that there’s a fine line between scammer and entrepreneur.