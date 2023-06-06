Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin Failed to Pay Over $150,000 in Legal Fees, Her Former Attorney Claims

Anna Sorokin—the fake German heiress who used the name “Anna Delvey” to defraud an estimated $275,000 from hotels, friends, and banks—is now reportedly facing a lawsuit from her former lawyer.

Sorokin hired Audrey A. Thomas in 2020 to help her in an immigration case and to appeal her conviction, Insider reported citing documents from the lawsuit. In April 2022, Sorokin fired Thomas. However, Sorokin has failed to deliver payment on more than $152,000 in legal services.

Thomas says her former client lied to get out of paying “astronomical legal fees” by filing false allegations against her to the grievance committee. “The false statements by [Sorokin] against Plaintiffs’ interest were made for the sole purpose of causing injury to Plaintiffs and to damage Plaintiffs’ reputation and standing, in the community,” the complaint stated.

It is not clear what those false allegations were. Thomas and Sorokin did not respond to Robb Report inquiries.

New York Post has reported that Thomas herself faces criminal prosecution after being accused of stealing from an elderly client. She was disbarred over the incident in November. The complaint stated that the disbarment “was not related to the facts or circumstances that gave rise to this lawsuit.”

Sorokin’s four-year con allowed her to enjoy to live at luxury hotels and frequent New York City’s elite social circles. She was convicted in 2019 of grand larceny and theft of services. She served nearly four years in prison and is currently under house arrest in an East Village apartment, according to Insider. Her story was depicted in the Netflix series Inventing Anna, starring Julia Garner.



Earlier this year, CBS News reported that Sorokin will launch a podcast called “The Anna Delvey Show.” Sorokin says in a trailer for the Audio Up and Reunion Audio production: “You might recognize my name as a character in a Netflix series, but now, you get to meet the real me.” She added that the show “will dive into the concept of rules and talk with the people who create or break them, from art, politics, fashion, tech, finance, law and more.”