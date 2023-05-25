Arnold Schwarzenegger Was Just Named Chief Action Officer of Netflix

Arnold Schwarzenegger was just bestowed with a very on-brand new title for Netflix: Chief Action Officer.

The streaming giant announced the appointment via a fun new promotional video, which sees the actor showing up to Netflix HQ in an M47 Iron Arnie tank before sharing what they have in store.

As part of his new role, Schwarzenegger’s duties will be introducing and promoting Netflix’s upcoming action films, including: The Night Agent drama series and Mother starring Jennifer Lopez. Fubar starring Schwarzenegger himself, Extraction 2 and Season 3 of The Witcher, Gal Gadot‘s spy thriller Heart of Stone, The Brother Sun starring Michelle Yeoh, and Lift with Kevin Hart.

“Nobody knows action like Arnold Schwarzenegger. And nobody hits like Netflix. That’s why we’ve appointed Arnold as our new Chief Action Officer,” the company captioned their post. “He’s working around the clock to bring you the biggest action on earth.”

Comments under the post from users include: “Well they hired the right person for that job!” and “There’s no perfect man for the Chief Action Officer job than Arnold.”

Speaking of the action star, Robb Report recently covered the new watch he co-designed in the ’90s, which Audemars Piguet just updated. The timepiece pays homage to the actor’s “End of Days” model from 1999.

Dubbed the Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph, the 43 mm watch was made in celebration of the Offshore line’s 30th anniversary.

Launched in 1999, the Royal Oak Offshore “End of Days” watch was created and named in celebration of a film the actor starred in. Its masculine design featured a steel case covered with a PVD treatment and the brand’s first-ever Kevlar strap. Only 500 units of the watch were created, and a few were sold to benefit the American-Austrian actor’s Inner Games Foundation. It spawned six more Royal Oak Offshore models co-designed by Schwarzenegger.