Street Artist JR Sets His Sights on San Francisco’s Massive Gap Between Rich and Poor

All 1,206 San Franciscans who had their portraits made are in the final piece, an egalitarian decision that JR sees as intrinsic to his practice. “I don’t want to edit anyone out,” he says. “It’s not a casting. It’s not that you look better than this guy. Everyone who comes in is in. It’s not a group photo—it’s a group of photos.”

Composing the mural as he went, JR printed the photographs and cut out the figures the day after each shoot, then collaged them in the truck. Later, he assembled the piece digitally. The final installation and accompanying book will feature apps that allow viewers to tap on any subject in the mural to hear that person’s audio interview.

“It’s really a piece where the actual project for me starts when the mural is installed,” JR says. “I hope people meet each other in front of it and actually connect.” Only in that way, he says, “you realize this guy’s not too far from me.”