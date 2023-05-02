A$AP Rocky Paid Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld in Custom Head-to-Toe Gucci at the 2023 Met Gala

On fashion’s biggest night, A$AP Rocky’s custom Gucci fit did not disappoint.

After missing the Met Gala red carpet, the rapper and his girlfriend, Rihanna, finally made their appearance on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Like all of the A-list attendees, the couple showed up on theme and in looks that paid homage to honoree Karl Lagerfeld. As per usual, RiRi was the center of attention, but Rocky’s bold fit was certainly one for the books.

For the event, he wore a custom Gucci ensemble that was a direct nod to the late designer. The look, which the brand shared on its Instagram page, included a black blazer, a white collared dress shirt, a skinny black leather tie, and a pair of jewel-encrusted denim pants. Over the top, the musician donned a long tartan skirt, which is a reference to an outfit that Lagerfeld previously wore to Chanel’s 2004 runway show in Tokyo. Rocky, however, made the look his own with a black pair of sunglasses, a silver brooch, steel-tip boots, Boucheron jewelry, a fingerless glove, and not one but three Gucci belts around his waist.

Meanwhile, Rihanna opted for a super dramatic all-white Maison look that was a playful version of Lagerfeld’s Chanel bride. The focus of the show-stopping ensemble was a hooded coat consisting of giant rose petal appliqués. Underneath, the singer had on a form-fitting Valentino ballgown that hugged her baby bump. The couture dress was custom and included a voluminous skirt, a single rose detail, and a long, billowing train. Of course, her white shades embellished with fake eyelashes made for a fun addition.

A$AP Rocky (left) and Rihanna (right) attend the 2023 Met Gala celebrating Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Following the soiree, The Costume Institute’s spring exhibition dubbed “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” opens this week at Tisch Galleries. The show will run from May 5 until July 16.