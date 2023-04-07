A$AP Rocky’s Latest Date-Night Look With Rihanna Is an All-Leather Showstopper

Absolutely nobody in Hollywood is giving us street-style looks like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, and at this point, the street out front of their favorite Italian spot Giorgio Baldi may as well be their unofficial runway. The two coolest parents in Los Angeles took their 11-month-old son out for dinner there earlier this week and while Rihanna’s outfit dominated the online chatter as it always does, A$AP Rocky was serving his usual combination of hard-to-get designer goods put together with his one-of-a-kind style.

Instagram style page kazkaz999 went to work getting the outfit details of Rocky’s look within days of he and Rihanna stepping out with their young son. For his all-black, all-leather look, Rocky pieced together an SS23 Celine lambskin jacket with a pair of unreleased Chrome Hearts leather cargo trousers that he previously wore on his Vogue cover with Rihanna and their child. Rocky finished the look off with sporty SS23 Ottolinger sunglasses, a Puma cap, and Celine ranger derby shoes.

While Rocky’s Vogue-featured leather trousers aren’t available for purchase, many of the other parts of his outfit are, in case you’re feeling inspired by his fresh-off-a-motorcycle leather look. His shiny bull black shoes and hooded lambskin jacket are both available via the Celine website, for $1,450 and $4,950, respectively, his twisted Ottolinger sunglasses can be found for $435 on Ssense, and his cap is $45 on Puma.

Meanwhile, Rihanna’s outfit that same night matched the rapper’s knack for making luxe designer pieces look equal parts cool and low-key. She made waves for wearing an oversized black vintage Wu-Tang hockey jersey out to the swanky Italian spot, which she handily transformed into a dressy look by pairing with a long sheer black Saint Laurent skirt, a stunning diamond-encrusted choker, and black Saint Laurent heels. She topped it all off with some Maison Margiela sunglasses, knowing she’d be blinded by paparazzi flashes if she didn’t pack some shades.