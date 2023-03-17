A$AP Rocky Rocks a Light-Green Bottega Veneta Vest on His Lunch Date With Rihanna

Just days after Rihanna’s triumphant (and diamond-studded) appearance at the 2023 Oscars, she and her partner, A$AP Rocky, stepped out for a Los Angeles lunch date that proves they’re just as stylish on a casual outing as they are on the red carpet.

A$AP, who recently made style waves at the Super Bowl in a custom Jeff Hamilton jacket and $332,000 diamond-encrusted Alex Moss belt, stepped out on Wednesday wearing Bottega Veneta’s light-green Intrecciato nylon puffer vest, which retails for $3,500 online. He paired the piece with medium-wash denim, a red plaid flannel shirt, a graphic tee, and a printed trucker hat.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are seen on March 15, 2023 in Los Angeles thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

RiRi and the rapper enjoyed lunch at Bottega Louie, followed by shopping at Maxfield in West Hollywood—because when the couple is taking a break from red carpet events, they’re shopping for their next show-stopping outfits. While Rocky modeled an undeniably cool casual menswear look, Rihanna brought her style game to their leisurely outing, too, pairing classic Tims and baggy jeans with designer pieces that brought her daywear to another level.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are seen on March 15, 2023 in Los Angeles thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rihanna’s look consisted of a $990 Loewe striped polo shirt accessorized with a gold Rolex Day-Date President, a monogrammed Louis Vuitton clutch, a Y/Project gold middle finger earring, a Le Vian yellow-gold and diamond necklace, and custom gold Sue Gragg rings. While the Rolex alone likely cost upwards of $30,000, this look still had nothing on the incredible display of wealth adorning Rihanna’s body on Sunday’s night of Oscars celebration.

At the Oscars (and at Beyoncé’s after party), Rihanna wowed in a series of four ensembles from Alaïa, Maison Margiela, Bottega Veneta, Valentino, and over $3 million worth of diamonds from Bayco, DeBeers, and Moussaieff. A$AP Rocky, ever the supportive boyfriend, also showed up looking sharp in a black-and-white tuxedo jacket, black pants, black dress shoes, and a careful custom manicure that featured a tiny gold Oscar painted onto one nail.