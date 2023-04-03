A$AP Rocky Just Wore Gucci’s Coveted New Canadian Tuxedo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

A$AP Rocky takes his fashion seriously—and you should take it seriously too. Proleta Re Art’s collection for Gucci Continuum, a project in which the luxury brand collaborates with other designers using deadstock and out-of-season pieces, includes a two-piece custom denim set made just for Rihanna’s boyfriend, and the photos of Rocky wearing the set out are instant streetwear canon.

Rocky has shown love to Proleta Re Art in previous high-profile appearances, like when he and Rihanna had a beach photoshoot with their baby son and Rocky wrapped him in a Proleta Re Art blanket. So, it only makes sense that Rocky would be the recipient of a gift like this custom, one-of-a-kind denim pant and jacket set (a Canadian tuxedo, if you will), which Rocky wore out with a classic pair of Timberland boots (just like Rihanna’s on their recent high-fashion lunch date in L.A.).

Rocky’s set was designed by Proleta Re Art’s anonymous designer Prot, and the graphic-print gray, black, and white denim set with Gucci print lining looks right at home on the rapper. Proleta Re Art hand-makes each of its items using the Japanese boro technique of layering pieces of patchwork, and as a result, its items are both unique and incredibly rare, and that goes double for its Gucci collabs. Right now, the only item available on the Gucci website from its Proleta Re Art Continuum collection is a pair of Uroboros jeans with GG canvas cuffs in a size 31, retailing for $6,000.

Rocky also wore the jacket a second time a few days after the initial, full-set photo opp, solidifying how much the rapper loves his unique new designer goods. Stepping out to celeb-favorite Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles later that week, Rocky paired the jacket with a lime green multi-hued hoodie that matched his baby son’s, a checkered skirt, and jeans. He once again wrapped his kid in the Proleta Re Art red blanket seen on his 2022 beach photo shoot.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are currently expecting a second child together, and the soon-to-be parents of two have been killing it with their street style as they await the new addition to their family. If you want access to the rarest pieces from today’s most coveted designers, we recommend somehow ingratiating yourself to the Rihanna-Rocky family—after all, even their 11-month-old son has a Proleta Re Art piece in his wardrobe already.

