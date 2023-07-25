A$AP Rocky Shows Off Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Line in a New Music Video

Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton collection just got another big celebrity cosign.

A$AP Rocky just released a new single called “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n).” The accompanying music video includes pieces from the Neptunes hitmaker’s creations for the French luxury fashion house. For instance, the rapper wears the pixelated camo pants in various shots. Of course, the collaboration isn’t all that surprising given that Pharrell produced the track.

The video was directed by Rocky himself, as well as his creative agency, AWGE. The song is his first solo music of 2023 and the lead single from his highly anticipated fourth studio album Don’t Be Dumb, which is set to drop later this year. On Sunday, he performed three new songs speculated to be included on the album, including a number that caused something of a buzz on social media tentatively titled “Taylor Swift,” according to Billboard.

Rocky’s partner Rihanna—with whom he has a child and another on the way—also recently modeled Louis Vuitton designs from Pharrell. She makes an off-camera appearance in a new Beats commercial, which also includes “RIOT” playing in the background. The short film, called “Iconic Sound,” marks Rocky’s brand commercial directing debut, according to Complex.

During the spot, Rocky is jamming out at home when the “We Found Love” singer can be heard telling him to go to the store for diapers. He’s then seen running to an AWGE Bodega to do just that, all while sporting a pair of Beats Studio Pro headphones. He also has to dodge a lot of paparazzi in the process.

It’s fair to say that new RiRi music is causing plenty of anticipation. The hunger is so strong that a TikTok user even turned one of her interviews into a song. The new Rocky song has the line “New collab’ with my baby mom.” In a recent interview, he vaguely discussed that possibility. “I’m always down to collab with my partner,” Rocky told Complex. “She’s a phenomenal creative. Yeah, there’s a lot of things we’re going to collaborate on, from products for children, there’s a lot of things to look forward to.”