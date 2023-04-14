A$AP Rocky Gets Preppy With a Navy Overcoat, Striped Tie, and Loafers on His Latest Outing With Rihanna

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Mom and dad are at it again—sorry, I mean Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. The couple is spending Rihanna’s second pregnancy in a state of true Los Angeles bliss: dining at Giorgio Baldi three times a week and posing in ever-cooler looks that demonstrate the true range of their respective fashion sense. While A$AP Rocky is known for rocking more of a streetwear style in general, often paired with athleisure or kooky oversized high-fashion pieces, the rapper went both surprisingly traditional and surprisingly preppy with his latest highly photographed look, and it’s one of the rare Rocky outfits you might actually be able to recreate from home.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spent their leisurely day first shopping for kids clothes at Kitson Kids in Beverly Hills, then stopping at their favorite Santa Monica Italian spot Giorgio Baldi for the evening. Rihanna paired a long black sheath dress, $1,820 at Farfetch, with a $1,085 Martine Rose blue and black windbreaker-style jacket, sold on Ssense, Puma’s Style Avanti sneakers, and Celine’s Triomphe 01 sunglasses, $510 at Net-a-Porter. The look was classic Ri: a little bit tomboy and a lot bit luxe. It was Rocky who was almost unrecognizable next to her in his unusually preppy look.

We’ll start with what wasn’t so unusual for Rocky: the oversized AWGE cap he’s been spotted wearing a handful of times before. But from the neck down, Rocky was a whole new man: a white button-up collared shirt, straight blue jeans, a navy blue overcoat, and a brown-and-white regimental striped tie. The look was finished off with a pair of brown Gucci loafers—complete with a gold horsebit detail, green and red stripe on saddle, and three white stripes on both sides of the shoe—from the brand’s partnership with Adidas, now available on StockX for $1,088.

Rocky has previously opted for more classic menswear looks on occasion, like his white Oscars tuxedo, and this look is just further proof that he can dress sharply—and set trends—no matter what aspect of his style he’s leaning into that day. The man looks good whether he’s going prep school classic or serving high-drama off-the-runway looks, and that’s a skill set that makes him, among other things, the perfect match for Rihanna.

