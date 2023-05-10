A$AP Rocky Takes on L.A.’s Westside in Tiger-Print Bottega Pants

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Lately, A$AP Rocky has been hitting us left and right with killer streetwear outfits, from rocking a light-green puffer on a lunch date with Rihanna to donning a preppier vibe complete with a tie and Gucci loafers on another occasion. But his latest look may be his boldest—perhaps his most exotic—one yet.

The Testing rapper stepped out in straight-leg shearling tiger print pants from Bottega Veneta with a simple white shirt and a denim jacket. The bottom half of the look clearly stole the show with its bright orange hue and fur-like texture, a bold choice that only Rocky could wear so effortlessly.

we love rocky but how are we feeling about this this fit? https://t.co/AozvMMRBkE pic.twitter.com/Ge2mpAXTs9 — highsnobiety (@highsnobiety) May 10, 2023

Want to take a walk in the wild side for yourself? You can snag the funky $9,400 pants for your own wardrobe on Bottega’s website. The pair is fully lined in 100 percent calfskin leather leather, lending to its soft wearability. Rocky finished off the look with Gucci harness boots (The rapper wears a brown version here, but a similar black pair can be found on Mr Porter) and tortoiseshell aviator sunglasses. The simplicity of the rest of the outfit allows the electric orange pants to shine with an uncomplicated look behind it.

For other fierce looks worn by the rapper this year, just look to Rocky’s Met Gala outfit this year, where the Harlem-born singer hit the red carpet with wearing head-to-toe Gucci alongside Rihanna. Honoring the late designer Karl Lagarfeld, the streetwear savant donned a red tartan kilt over a pair of bejeweled denim pants with a classic dress shirt and sports coat.

The musician’s fashion sense is well appreciated by brands such as Prada, Gucci, Calvin Klein and Dior who have all enlisted him as a face for their brands. In 2020, he made history as the first Black male model for Dior Homme. Rocky also recently returned from a trip to Milan with Gucci in March, posting a teaser of his work as an ambassador for Gucci fragrance with actors Elliot Page and Julia Garner.

Buy Bottega Veneta Tiger Pants Now: $9,400

Buy Black Gucci Boots Now on Mr Porter: $2,300