This Chinese Dragon Fish Costs More Than Your Lamborghini

Looking for the gold standard for your aquarium? Meet the Asian Arowana dragon fish, the unofficial Lambo of the sea—and the most expensive aquarium fish in the world.

The Arowana are revered particularly in China, where the freshwater pets are status symbols—and they cost a pretty penny. Back in 2009, one was rumored to have sold for $300,000. That fish was said to command top dollar as a prized albino version, and other Arowanas are said to fetch tens of thousands of dollars. (The fish’s average life span is 10 to 15 years, but if you want an Arowana that will last a little longer, there is currently a jade, opal, and marble sculpture of one selling on eBay for $5.8 million.)

Adding a dose of intrigue, the coveted species is endangered and some have even gone to prison for their procurement. But that’s not even the most striking fact about the Arowana. These fish cause such a frenzy that they sometimes have their own motorcades for transport and their own bodyguards, according to Business Insider. There’s even a market for cosmetic facelifts for fish that may be suffering from droopy eyelids or in need of a chin tuck. An eye lift runs a weirdly affordable $90, and a chin correction costs even less at about $60, according to the New York Times.

“[The Arowana] is a very valuable commodity, and that had driven a tremendous amount of crime around the areas where it’s bred,” Emily Voigt, a journalist specializing in science and culture, told Business Insider. Voigt’s new book The Dragon Behind the Glass chronicles the intrigue (murder and fish kidnappings) of the Arowana and its rise to fame as one of the world’s most coveted aquatic pets. Before the 20th century, these fish were nothing special. They were considered a food source for locals. It wasn’t until the late ’60s, according to Voigt, that the fish became a sought-after commodity. By the ’80s, they were firmly cemented in Asian culture as signs of luck and wealth.

With all that attention, the fish are now being bred to produce unique color combinations. Chili red Arowanas (pictured above) go for around $1,400; emerald violet fusion super reds run about $12,000; but the rare albinos, even though less striking, command six figures. The one sold in 2009 was rumored to have gone to a Chinese Communist Party official.

If all this has you itching buy one of these pricey flippers, you may have to settle for a different exotic pet if you live stateside. Arowanas are banned by the U.S. Endangered Species Act.