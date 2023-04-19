Austin’s Number of Millionaires Has Doubled in the Last Decade, a New Report Finds

Austin is becoming known for more than its music festivals and great food.

By the end of 2022, the Texas capital housed approximately 30,500 individuals with at least $1 million in investable assets, according to a ranking published by investment migration firm Henley & Partners in partnership with global wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth. The new figure of rich city slickers represents a 102-percent increase from 2012, or a doubled millionaire population, which makes Austin the fastest-growing wealthy city in America.

Several major tech companies have moved their headquarters to Austin over the past few years, aiding in the city’s surge of wealth. Billionaire Elon Musk, one of the city’s noted power players, has taken steps to move operations including Tesla and SpaceX are based to the southern capital. In March, the tech CEO was allegedly said to be considering the purchase of a portion of Bastrop County, just 35 miles outside the city. What for? To build a “Texas Utopia” where his Boring Company employees can live in new houses with cheap rent, all of which he would control. Other big-tech companies including Oracle, Microsoft, Qualcomm, and Intel also have significant footprints in Austin.

“With its fast-growing tech sector, it has been dubbed ‘Silicon Hills.’ The top-end residential market in the city has also been growing rapidly,” writes Andrew Amoils, head of research at New World Wealth, in the report. Notable listings in Austin so far this year include a trio of Victorian-Era homes listed for $20 million and a $17 million penthouse, both located in downtown Austin. Four Seasons also pulled back the curtain on its luxe private residences on Lake Austin. Set on 145 acres, the enclave is expected to wrap development in 2026 with 179 homes. With that said, the city certainly has more to offer than space for business outposts.

From a global standpoint, Hangzhou, China has the fastest-growing millionaire population, according to the ranking. Headquarters for conglomerate Alibaba and tech giant Netease are based in the city, where millionaire residents grew 105 percent over the last decade to 30,400. The report also found that some 15 million people across the globe possess more than $1 million in investable wealth. While Austin is now dubbed the fastest-growing wealthy city in America, New York remains the wealthiest city in the world with approximately 340,000 millionaires. Tokyo is the world’s second wealthiest city with 290,300 millionaire residents.