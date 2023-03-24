Meet the World’s Most Expensive Airbnb, a $60,000-Per-Night Private Island Estate in the Bahamas

Welcome to the world of luxury vacation rentals, where Airbnb reigns supreme. From cozy city apartments to sprawling beachfront villas, the platform has become a go-to source for travelers seeking unique and unforgettable experiences. And for those with deep pockets, Airbnb has just the ticket: Musha Cay at Copperfield Bay, the most expensive property listed on the platform at $60,000 per night.

Musha Cay is a private island nestled in the Exuma Chain of the southern Bahamas, purchased by David Copperfield back in 2006 for $50 million, per Forbes. The Airbnb listing includes a 10,000-square-foot residence that can accommodate up to 16 guests across 12 bedrooms and 13.5 bathrooms—or, if you prefer to spread out, some guests can stay in the additional five-bedroom home, the accompanying guest villa, or one of the others of the five total homes included in your stay.

Beyond the private island of it all and the spectacular homes on Musha Cay, the listing includes all the amenities you could need for a dream beach vacation: tennis courts, massage rooms and a spa, a gym, daybeds, paddle boards, and even a private dock for boarding vessels like speedboats, jet skis, sailboats, or the island’s 28-foot Nautilus Rib Catamaran. The island’s central activity space, called “The Landing,” includes a dining room, bar, lounge, billiard room, and a viewing dock to catch the magnificent sunset.

Musha Cay at Copperfield Bay Airbnb

Naturally, you’ll also have staff on hand to help you navigate the island during your stay: 30 staff, to be exact, including daily housekeeping, cooks, butlers, gardeners, and boatmen to tend to your needs. With so much stunning unspoiled tropical land and so many pristine beaches to explore, you’ll want to make the most of your stay with at least a few nights to explore the island’s offerings—so we recommend gathering your 15 closest friends to make that $60K a night fee sting just a little bit less. It looks like the booking is still wide open for April, if you’ve been dreaming of warmer weather. Is it time to take the plunge on a vacation you’ll never forget?