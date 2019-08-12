Battle of the Banksys? Christie’s and Sotheby’s Will Hold Dueling Auctions of the Street Artist’s Prints This Fall

The last time a signature work by Banksy was up for auction the street artist stunned the art world by shredding the work moments after if was sold. Predictably, the stunt—and the buzz it created—has only added to Banksy’s currency. And this September, Christie’s and Sotheby’s will look to offer a snapshot of the anonymous street artist’s popularity by hold dueling auctions of his prints.

To recap for those who may have missed the the artist’s antics at Sotheby’s London last October: As the gavel fell on Banky’s Girl with Balloon (2006) for $1.13 million, the artwork began to slowly slip through a built-in shredder that was hidden within the frame. The prankster artist then posted a video of the shredding, writing “Going, going gone.”

This time, Sotheby’s will hold a two-week online sale entitled Banksy/Online. Kicking off on September 6, the auction will offer some of the provocateur’s most sought-after prints, including a presumably un-shredded edition of Girl with Balloon, 2004, (expected to collect between $72,700 and $96,900), Welcome to Hell, 2004, ($21,800–$26,000) and Pulp Fiction, 2004, ($14,500–$21,800).

“We are so excited to be offering our first-ever Banksy online auction.” Kirsteen Davidson, a specialist in Sotheby’s prints department, told Robb Report. “Public interest in, and demand for, Banksy’s work has been strong for some time, so of course part of the reasoning behind this sale is to cater to that interest.”

Not to be outdone by its rival, Christie’s will launch its own cheekily titled auction, “Banksy: I can’t believe you Morons actually buy this sh*t” on Wednesday, September 11. The sale—which was named after a Banksy print—will feature even more coveted works, including a signed version of Choose Your Weapon (estimated to fetch between $36,200 and $60,400), Stop and Search ($24,100–$36,200), CND Soldiers ($18,100–$30,200), among others.

Both Sotheby’s and Christie’s are still finalizing the lineup, but if you’re keen to bid on a Banksy, keep an eye out on the respective websites.