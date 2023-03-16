Ben Affleck Rocked Loro Piana and Air Jordans for a New Interview About His Nike-MJ Movie

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Ben Affleck is ready to talk about his next big directing project, Air, and he’s doing it in style. The actor-director recently sat down for an interview about how the movie about Nike signing Michael Jordan to their brand came together and he posed in a cozy Loro Piana knit that will have you grateful for a few more months of cooler weather.

For his photoshoot with the Hollywood Reporter, captured by photographer Austin Hargrave, Affleck wore laid-back Levis and—of course—Nike Air Jordans, paired with a handful of different shirts. The main featured image shows Affleck in a dark teal Loro Piana sweater, a ribbed knit with a round collar that appears to be the brand’s Asti Cashmere Sweater, available via Saks Fifth Avenue and other online retailers for $2,250.

Other photos from the shoot showed him in the same Levis and Jordans with a white Ralph Lauren henley, retailing for $295 on their site, and a third set showed him wearing a Billy Reid tee under an open Ralph Lauren jacket. His looks were put together by stylist Ilaria Urbinati and the photos were taken at Hollywood Vintage Gym in Los Angeles.

Affleck addressed a wide range of topics in his interview with reporter Rebecca Keegan, including how he got Michael Jordan’s blessing to make this movie about the beginning of his relationship with Nike (and how it changed the brand forever), how he got Viola Davis onboard to play Jordan’s mother, and how wife Jennifer Lopez has been helping him in all areas of his life: with the Air script, with understanding how much culture in America has historically been driven by Black culture, and with encouraging him to loosen up and be himself in interviews.

He also shared, to the great interest of many on Twitter, that he would never direct a movie for DC under James Gunn.

“I would not direct something for the [James] Gunn DC. Absolutely not,” he said flatly. “I have nothing against James Gunn. Nice guy, sure he’s going to do a great job. I just wouldn’t want to go in and direct in the way they’re doing that. I’m not interested in that.”

Affleck elaborated that his experience shooting Justice League played a big role in that decision to never direct for Gunn.

“I was going to direct a Batman, and [Justice League] made me go, ‘I’m out. I never want to do any of this again. I’m not suited,” he shared. “You could teach a seminar on all the reasons why this is how not to do it. Ranging from production to bad decisions to horrible personal tragedy, and just ending with the most monstrous taste in my mouth…That was the worst experience I’ve ever seen in a business which is full of some shitty experiences. It broke my heart.”

That certainly sounds like a man whose mind is made up—sorry, DC fans, but you won’t be getting Affleck back into that business anytime soon.