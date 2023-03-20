Ben Affleck Wore a Dark-Blue Brunello Cucinelli Suit to His SXSW ‘Air’ Premiere

Ben Affleck is moving firmly into the world of directing, and his latest project, Air—based on the story of how Michael Jordan’s legendary partnership with Nike began—is already getting rave reviews after its SXSW premiere. The actor, who is also starring in the film, kept his style simple but classic at the movie’s festival debut in a Brunello Cucinelli dark-blue suit.

Affleck’s stylist, Ilaria Urbinati, shouted out the Italian designer on Instagram, sharing a photo of the Argo star in a dark-blue single-breasted one-button suit over a crisp white shirt and shiny black dress shoes on the red carpet. Affleck is a longtime fan of Brunello Cucinelli, often wearing his suits to events such as the 2017 Academy Awards; the actor was also spotted shopping at the boutique on his Italian honeymoon with his wife, Jennifer Lopez, last summer.

On Saturday, Affleck walked the SXSW carpet in Austin alongside his fellow Air castmates, including his good friend Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina, Chris Trucker and Viola Davis and her husband, Julius Tennon, who play Jordan’s parents in the film.

Ben Affleck (L) and Matt Damon attend the world premiere of “Air” at the Paramount Theatre during the 2023 SXSW Conference And Festival on March 18. WireImage

Air received a standing ovation at SXSW (Robb Report’s parent company is a partner of the event), and the cast couldn’t stop raving about film and its reception. “I couldn’t believe the amount of screaming and the yelling,” Bateman said of the film’s reception, per The Hollywood Reporter. Damon said he’d “never had more fun” on a project, and Affleck called the premiere the “most important night of my professional life.”

In the film, the Justice League star plays Nike CEO Phil Knight, and he recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the process of getting Jordan’s approval to make the movie and about having discussions with Lopez about the film. The creation of Air Jordans was a landmark moment for Nike and for sneaker culture across the board, and it was important to Affleck that Jordan was comfortable with the vision for the movie before it moved forward. In the end, the basketball legend gave his blessing with one special request: He wanted Viola Davis to play his mother, and Affleck was thrilled to make that idea a reality

Air will be out in theaters on April 5.