Ben Affleck Continued His Stylish ‘Air’ Tour With a Classic Dark Suit on Jimmy Kimmel

The 'Air' director and actor's fashion game has never been better.

Ben Affleck, Jimmy Kimmel Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Ben Affleck is making the rounds to spread the word about his new movie Air, and his stylist has made sure that he’s representing the project in style at each and every stop.

First, the actor-director stepped out for the SXSW premiere of his latest project in a stylish navy Brunello Cucinelli suit, then he showed up to the L.A. world premiere in a dark corduroy double-breasted Thom Sweeney suit that took his fashion credentials up yet another notch. His latest stop in spreading the word about Air was on Jimmy Kimmel, where he rocked yet another dark suit to add to his recent series of stylish looks.

If you’re looking to nail the classic dark suit look, you can’t do better than looking at Affleck’s recent lineup. His stylist, Ilaria Urbinati, posted a photo of the actor on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, sharing that he was wearing a black Dolce & Gabbana suit over his white collared shirt and dark tie.

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, March 28 included Ben Affleck (AIR), Nicholas Braun (Succession), and musical guest Chlöe. (Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images) BEN AFFLECK, JIMMY KIMMEL
Ben Affleck at his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel. Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

It’s important that Affleck sets a good style example on this press tour in particular: Air is a movie about the beginning of Nike’s collaboration with Michael Jordan and how the creation of the Air Jordan forever changed the trajectory of the sportswear brand and the entire landscape of the sneaker business. The actor both directed and starred in the film as Nike cofounder Phil Knight, alongside Matt Damon, Viola Davis (who plays Jordan’s mother), Chris Tucker, Jason Bateman, and more.

With Air out in theaters next week, Affleck has been giving interviews talking about the process of putting this film together, including getting Michael Jordan’s permission to move ahead with his vision. Urbinati has put together looks for the “Deep Water” star to wear at premieres and in photoshoots alike, each time showcasing the actor’s newfound confidence as a director, giving a nod to the movie’s subject matter like dressing him in Air Jordans for his Hollywood Reporter profile, and reminding us that the new, post-J.Lo Affleck may be becoming a style symbol.

