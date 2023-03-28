Ben Affleck Dons a Double-Breasted Thom Sweeney Suit for the World Premiere of ‘Air’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Ben Affleck looked dapper as ever during the world premiere of his movie Air on Monday night—a feature about creating Nike’s iconic Air Jordan sneaker. The actor, who directed, produced, and also plays the sportswear company’s cofounder Phil Knight in the film, showed up to the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles sporting a navy corduroy Thom Sweeney suit. The star was joined by his wife, Jennifer Lopez, who nearly stole the show in a neon number by Antonio Grimaldi.

Affleck stuck to his signature dark-blue threads on the carpet—he recently donned a similarly colored fit from Brunello Cucinelli at Air’s SXSW debut in Austin, Tex., earlier this month. Both ensembles were put together by his stylist, Ilaria Urbinati. This time, the creative opted for London-based label Thom Sweeney, whom she shouted out on Instagram. She polished the double-breasted blazer with pleated trousers, a matching textured tie, a light-blue collared shirt, and brown leather brogues.

Lopez, meanwhile, was dressed by her longtime wardrobe stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. The actress-singer stunned in a couture gown, which featured a mock turtleneck, long sleeves, and a lime-green A-line skirt. The bodice, although see-through, was completely encrusted with sparkling crystals. To match, JLo chose Shiphra jewelry and a bedazzled silver clutch.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Air world premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Also in attendance were Air co-stars Viola Davis, who plays Michael Jordan’s mother, and Matt Damon, who was cast as sports marketing exec Sonny Vaccaro. Before the screening, Affleck delivered a speech in which he thanked Damon—the two have been buddies for over 40 years. “If you’re really lucky in life, you’ll have a friend like Matt Damon. I love him and it’s the biggest joy of my professional life to work with him,” Affleck said, per The Hollywood Reporter.

He also took the time to praise Lopez for sticking by him: “And I want to say that none of it would be possible—this company, this movie, this joy tonight—without the love and support of my wife, who means more to me than anything in the world. I want to say thank you. I love you. You mean the world to me. You’re fabulous, you’re amazing, you’re wonderful, good, kind, magnificent and I love you.”

Air, one of this year’s most anticipated films, will be hit theaters on Wednesday, April 5.

