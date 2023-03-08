Bentley’s New UK Members’ Club Doubles as an Intimate Concert Space for Live Music

If you ever wished that attending a concert were as comfortable and intimate as riding in a luxury car, well, you’re in luck.

The United Kingdom’s Co-op Live music venue—set to finish construction in December—will be home to a luxe members’ club in collaboration with Bentley. The space will be focused on music—it’s being dubbed the Bentley Record Room—but it will have design details that automotive lovers will also be able to appreciate. That includes Bentley Home furniture and custom finishes such as the brand’s low-carbon Beluga leather seating.

Accommodating just 100 people, the Record Room will give members an intimate space where they can hang out within the much-larger Co-op Live, which will be able to hold more than 23,000 bodies. Inside, you’ll be treated to fine dining options, with a private host and waiter service. Membership also comes with designated parking and a VIP entrance to the venue—perks that will make your concert-going that much easier.

Perhaps best of all, the club is situated right next to the performers’ Green Room, so artists and fans will have access to the space before, during and after events at the arena. That’s in addition to special events and some of the best tickets available to live shows.

A rendering of the bar area Co-op Live

Co-op Live, located in Manchester, is being billed as the UK’s only music-first arena. It will have the largest floor space of any indoor venue, a much lower ceiling than other arenas and tiered seating so that fans are even closer to their favorite artists. It’s also leaning into sustainability, with environmentally friendly features like solar panels, rainwater harvesting and zero waste in landfills.

The arena may seem like an odd collaboration venue for Bentley, but the marque has long been interested in the audio world. It’s partnered with the British audio manufacturer Naim for almost 15 years, and has worked with the company on speakers and headphones outside of its automobiles.

A venue that combines the best in British cars with the best in British music? That’s a bridge we can get behind.