The Most Beautiful Places and Things We’re Obsessing About This Month

Zoom in on the best and most beautiful things money can buy with Robb Report’s specially curated guide. From a stay at the Six Senses Zil Pasyon in Seychelles (which will be rocky in name only) to a luminaire that will quite literally light up your life, see the items and places our editors are obsessing about—and what makes them so special.

Unbreakable Vision

The latest innovation from Hong Kong–based jeweler Wallace Chan’s workshop is a light and lustrous new porcelain—five times stronger than steel and essentially shatterproof. Seven years in the making, the material gives the new Double Star ring—with its 38.9-carat aquamarine, diamonds, sapphires, titanium, and pink-tinged porcelain—volume without heft. See it in the designer’s solo exhibition, Shapeshifter: The Multiverse of Wallace Chan, at Christie’s Hong Kong, January 14-18. –Jill Newman

On the Rocks

Studio RHE isn’t one to waste a good thing. For the architecture firm’s latest project—a collection of 24 residences at the Six Senses Zil Pasyon in Seychelles—the site’s giant boulders weren’t considered an obstacle to construction: They were an asset. The modern granite estates (which start at $5.5 million) lean in and out of the massive formations, with rocks forming walls, bursting through the floors like giant sculptures, and even serving as the base for the most perfect swimming pool we’ve ever seen. –Jackie Caradonio

High-Wattage Affair

Coco ($22,900), the latest luminaire from the Canadian artisan studio Larose Guyon, has attitude and a backstory. Created as a tribute to fashion’s original alpha influencer, Coco Chanel, the fixture is a sculptural nod to her trademark pearl necklace thanks to its 10 handblown glass globes. The design is customizable and can be configured to suit your space (and desired level of drama). The reviews are sure to be glowing ones. –Arianne Nardo