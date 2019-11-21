From a Lina Swivel Chair to Garrett Leight Specs, the Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals of 2019

Listen, we get it: if you’re a regular reader of Robb Report, you probably aren’t hoarding discount codes in preparation of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It’s why we don’t generally cover sales—generally being the operative word. But this year, there’s such a preponderance of great brands and stores cashing in on these lucrative retail holidays that we felt remiss not to flag them for your holiday shopping attention. Below, from a selection of excellent furniture at Design Within Reach to great glasses from Garrett Leight (and a few opportunities to make donations to worthy causes), see the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions we could find. And watch this space: we’ll continue to add more great deals as we find them.

HOME

Design Within Reach

Take $500 off the Lina Swivel Chair (Noble fabric, Heathered Twilight and Heathered Black). Take $500 off any Pot Chair and $100 off any Story Bookcase. All deals are available between Nov. 27 and December 3.

MoMA Design Store

On Friday, Nov. 29, take $20 off orders of $100 or more, or $40 off orders of $200 or more both in stores and online. All online orders will ship free.

On Monday, Dec. 2, take 20 percent off sitewide. All online orders will ship free.

Mud Australia

In its first-ever Black Friday sale, the stylish ceramics maker is offering 15 percent off on Friday, Nov. 29 with the code BLACKFRIDAY15 online. The promotion is also available in the company’s Brooklyn and Los Angeles stores.

STYLE

Garrett Leight California Optical

Take 20 percent off any purchase of frames from Garrett Leight and its sister brand Mr. Leight in stores from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1. Take the same discount online from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2.

Vince

Take 25 percent off in-store and online (with the code GET25) on purchases of $200 and more from Nov. 27 to Monday, Dec. 2.

Patagonia

Philanthropists will be glad to know that instead of a discount, Patagonia will be matching any donations made to grassroots organizations through its charitable platform Patagonia Action Works. Make a donation from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2 to take advantage of the match.

Stuart & Lau

The ascendant men’s travel and bag brand will donate 100 percent of the proceeds of sales made on Nov. 29 to Conservation.org.

Greats

The stylish, minimal shoe brand is offering 25 percent off on all products between Nov. 25 and Dec. 3.

Suitsupply

If you need a last-minute tuxedo for any holiday festivities, the brand’s Black Tie Package is available for $799 instead of its normal price, $1,042 on Black Friday.

GEAR

Sonos

Take 20 percent off on all Sonos home theater products, which rarely go on sale, between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2.

MISCELLANEOUS

Amazon

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member yet, this might be the time to join. The mega-retailer is offering a free 30-day trial (just long enough, at this point, to test it out on all of your holiday shopping). Learn more here.