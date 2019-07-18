The 15 Best Pieces of Menswear to Buy This Week

If you’re one of the millions of people facing near-record heatwaves in Europe or along the East Coast of the United States, you’ll appreciate just how important lightweight clothing and accessories are right now. Which is why we’ve rounded up some of our favorite pieces of menswear, many designed to keep you looking and feeling as cool as any man possibly can when dealing with unprecedented heat. A look at some of the most stylish summer additions you can make to your wardrobe below.

Frescobol Carioca Pepe Camp Collar Tencel Shirt

This camp shirt is made from lyocell (a form of rayon), which makes for a pretty unconventional shirting material. It’s lightweight, comfortable properties are tailor-made for summertime wear.The visually striking–and almost wave-like pattern and the more relaxed camp shirt style certainly evoke maritime vibes, perfect for when you’re daydreaming about the beach during the middle of your work day.

Buy Now: $335

Kirk Originals Reed Aviator Sunglasses

If you’ve lost your sunglasses this summer, why not go ahead and invest in a pair that makes a direct homage to the aviator god himself, Paul Newman? This pair from Kirk Originals is hand cut by the British studio and features sturdy construction, which means they’ll last as long as Newman’s legacy has.

Buy Now: $510

Adidas Consortium Runner

The latest in adidas’ incredibly exclusive Consortium line (an initiative between the brand and top retailers to provide limited-edition sneakers) almost looks as if a desert boot made on a futuristic 3D printer-knitter combination. The upper has the appearance of sock shoes that have been popular over the last few years, along with discreet design touches like the printed three-stripe logo. The contrasting sole adds a pop of color to tie together a shoe that will be the envy of sneakerheads everywhere.

Buy Now: $590

Brunello Cucinelli Linen-Cotton Stripe Sport Shirt

If you have to wear long-sleeve shirts in the summer, slipping on an Italian-made linen-cotton blend will help to keep you cool. The linen helps to regulate body temperatures, while the cotton helps to give some structure to shirt, preventing it from wrinkling as much as it would if it were pure linen. Plus, this shirt strikes Brunello Cucinelli’s classic balance of formal and informal, meaning it’ll work as well with a jacket as it does with jeans and loafers.

Buy Now: $595

Tom Wood Venetian Gold-Plated Bracelet

This subtle gold chain from Tom Wood is thinner than other link bracelets, which presents an overall classic and nuanced look that will pair just as well with a t shirt and shorts as it does with a suit. Will it keep you from sweating? No, it won’t. But look at it.

Buy Now: $250

Orlebar Brown Bulldog Cotton Twill Shorts

James Bond’s favorite swim shorts are now . . . actual shorts? In addition to shorts that can be worn both in and outside the pool, designer Adam Brown now offers shorts that you probably shouldn’t swim in. But that perfect Orlebar Brown length, as well as all the other design details you love from the brand’s swimwear, are ready to be a part of your everyday wardrobe. You love to see it.

Buy Now: $245

Eton Polo Popover Shirt

Chances are you probably already have a dozen (or more) solid polo shirts, so what’s one more right? The good thing is that this popover shirt from Eton is a distinct upgrade from whatever you already own, because it feels as casual as any other pique polo shirt, but has a collar more like what you’d find on a woven shirt. (Basically, it won’t go all wonky on you in humidity.)

Buy Now: $225

The Armoury Panama Hat

Panama hats are a fantastic accessory. They protect your face from getting burnt, and they’re rarer and look a good deal more special than your run-of-the-mill baseball cap. This one from The Armoury is hand-woven in Ecuador, where the hat actually originated from (not Panama, despite its namesake), so you’re getting it straight from the source.

Buy Now: $300

Castañer Nacho Collapsible-Heel Suede Loafer Espadrilles

Every now and again, you find an item of clothing that just makes you stop in your tracks and take in the sheer beauty of it all. These espadrilles from Castañer made us do just that; the green suede is alluring but muted enough not to detract from the rest of an outfit, and will help keep your feet cool while you’re running around. And if you need to get somewhere in a flash, the heel is designed to be collapsed, meaning you can slip it on and go.

Buy Now: $190

Union Los Angeles Canvas Chore Coat

Union LA is not only one of Los Angeles’ coolest shops, but also a maker of some really cool products and collaborations in its own right. The latest is a continuation of Nordstrom’s New Concept offering and sees the California retailer and the department store developing a number of different products together. Our favorite is this canvas chore coat that’s in a perfectly faded olive color that looks like it’s been around for decades. Buy it now and wear it as a jacket in your frigid office, and come fall you’ll have a great layering piece at hand.

Buy Now: $280

Tod’s Burnished Leather Driving Shoes

Don’t let the name fool you, driving shoes are definitely made for more than driving. This pair, from Tod’s, has a rich, dark blue that’s capable of going from day to date night with ease. It’s made from hand-cut leather by Italian craftsmen known for making some of the best shoes a guy can buy.

Buy Now: $595

Stoffa Daily Portfolio

While backpacks certainly have their time and place, they can be a real hassle to lug around during warmer months. Having an alternate option to carry around your laptop and documents can be useful in the fight against, well, nasty back sweat. This portfolio from Stoffa is an easy solution for those nights when you’ve sadly got to take some work home with you, but its rich dyed calfskin leather means you’ll at least be doing it in style.

Buy Now: $500

Loro Piana Silk and Cotton-Blend Shirt

Italian greats Loro Piana have crafted the perfect summer tee, made from only the highest quality silk and cotton. The rich blue makes it easy to pair with a variety of different outfits too, making it an easy piece to dress up or down depending on the circumstances.

Buy Now: $505

John Elliot Hooded Villain Cardinal Sweatshirt

A classic John Elliot staple comes to you in a color that’s just as ready for fall as you are. But it’s great to go ahead and get one now for for when temps drop oceanside, or for comfort on a long flight. And if you don’t own one of the most recognizable silhouettes in menswear, well, there’s no time like the present to jump on board.

Buy Now: $228

Eidos Seersucker Trouser

You thought seersucker would make you look like Colonel Sanders? Think again. There’s no shortage of designers turning out monochromatic pieces cut from the South’s favorite fabric, including the good people at Eidos. These trousers are lightweight and feature side adjuster tabs, meaning you won’t have to fuss around with a belt when you slip them on.

Buy Now: $325