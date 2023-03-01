The Best Shows to Stream in March: From ‘Ted Lasso’ to ‘Succession’

Spring is almost in the air and that means a new season of streamers is upon us. This month, we welcome back critically acclaimed favorites such as Ted Lasso, Succession and The Mandalorian. Plus, a couple of hotly anticipated series will be making their small-screen debut. Among the highlights is the star-studded climate change drama, Extrapolations. There’s also White House Plumbers, a politically charged miniseries on HBO starring Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson. And for all the Olivia Colman fans, you’ll want to tune into Great Expectations, an FX/BBC adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel.

Yes, there will be plenty more programs coming your way in the next few weeks, though, this lineup will help you keep track of the series that are actually worth watching. (Please don’t ask us where Love Is Blind is.) Here are the best TV shows to stream in March.

What to Stream on Netflix

Next in Fashion, March 3

Perhaps the chicest of all the reality competition shows, Next in Fashion is officially returning for season two after a long hiatus. Host Tan France, who was previously accompanied by Alexa Chung, will be joined this time by supermodel Gigi Hadid. From the looks of the trailer, the lineup of guest judges for this installment is top-tier. Think everyone from Donatella Versace and Hailey Bieber to Olivier Rousteing and Isabel Marant. If you’ve never turned in, 12 up-and-coming designers show their respective creations on the catwalk for a shot at $200,000 and a chance to launch their own collection.

Tan France and Gigi Hadid host season two of Netflix’s Next in Fashion Raymond Hall/GC Images

You, March 9

Much like Stranger Things, the creators of You decided to split season four into two parts. Supposedly, it was to give audiences “time to process” in between. If you’ve been following along, the first part of the installment took us across the pond to London where lovable serial killer (and stalker) Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, adopts the identity of literature professor Jonathan Moore. We won’t give too much away but the tables have definitely turned for our protagonist—at least that’s what he wants to believe going into part two.

The Night Agent, March 23

Based on the 2019 book by Matthew Quirk, this political conspiracy thriller centers around Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), a low-level FBI agent who works the night shift in the basement of the White House. In charge of manning the emergency hotline, he gets sent on an action-packed adventure when the phone unexpectedly rings. (It never usually does.) Suddenly, the nation—and everyone in it—needs saving.

Unstable, March 30

In this father-and-son comedy, Rob Lowe teams up with his real-life offspring, John Owen Lowe. The pair are the creators and stars of the eight-episode Netflix series, so it’s heavily inspired by their own relationship—both on and off-screen. At the center of Unstable is a famous, highly successful dad who helms a biotech company. Following the death of his wife, his introverted son returns home to help rescue the business. However, he couldn’t be less interested in the limelight and is trying to learn how to live outside his father’s shadow.

What to Stream on Hulu

Wreck, March 1

Wreck originally aired in the UK last year but, luckily, Hulu has brought the BBC horror-comedy to the US. Taking place on a cruise ship, a new recruit is on the hunt for his missing sister who mysteriously vanished while working aboard the boat. Turns out, a killer dressed in a downright creepy duck costume is on the loose. If you love a good slasher, this one’s for you.

Up Here, March 24

Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes are in perfect harmony in this musical rom-com. Set in the ‘90s in New York, Up Here chronicles the journey of a twentysomething couple as they fall in love and fight to keep their relationship alive. Even better, the show comes from the creatives behind Frozen, Hamilton, Dear Even Hansen and Tick, Tick…Boom! so you can rest assured that the soundtrack will be incredibly catchy.

Great Expectations, March 26

While Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, has been hard at work turning the Shelby family storyline into a film for the big screen, he has also managed to adapt Charles Dicken’s Great Expectations into a six-part limited series for Hulu. The coming-of-age period drama names Tom Hardy and Sir Ridley Scott as executive producers and Olivia Colman leads the cast as the colorful Miss Havisham. Fionn Whitehead will play Pip, an orphan who navigates his way up the social ladder but learns that class mobility isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

What to Stream on Prime Video

Daisy Jones & The Six, March 3

This docudrama-style series is based on the best-selling book of the same name, penned by author Taylor Jenkins Reid and brought to TV by Amazon and Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine. It tells the story of a fictional rock band that rises to fame in the ‘70s à la Fleetwood Mac. Although, their newfound fame and success can’t last forever and it’s only a matter of time before things come crashing down.

Daisy Jones & The Six returns to Prime Video on March 3 Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Swarm, March 17

In Atlanta, we saw Donald Glover explore the dark side of celeb culture starting with Paper Boi’s (Brian Tyree Henry) misadventure in the woods during season two. Now, Glover is back with a new Prime Video show that will follow Dre (Dominique Fishback), an unhinged teen whose unhealthy obsession with a female pop star goes too far. We’re for sure sensing a horror theme, but humor will surely be sprinkled in. Right?

The Power, March 31

Toni Collette stars in this adaptation of Naomi Alderman’s sci-fi novel of the same name, and that’s pretty much all you need to know. Okay fine, John Leguizamo and Toheeb Jimoh have also been cast in the feminist drama, which follows a group of young girls who develop supernatural abilities. Their gift is that they can electrocute people, but the question is whether they will use the skill for good or evil.

What to Stream on HBO Max

Perry Mason, March 6

It’s been three long years since the first season of Perry Mason premiered on HBO and fans have been eagerly awaiting its return. Set in America in the 1930s, the Emmy-nominated mystery thriller will kick off as Perry (Matthew Rhys) takes on a new murder case in Los Angeles. This installment picks up shortly after the defense lawyer’s last trial during what showrunner Michael Begler told Indiewire is “the worst year of the depression.”

Season two of Perry Mason premieres on HBO on March 6, 2023 Merrick Morton/HBO

Rain Dogs, March 6

If you’re up for a little British humor, this gritty HBO dramedy from Cash Carraway is laced with friendship, a powerful mother-daughter bond and more than a few eyebrow-raising shenanigans. The show is filmed from the perspective of a single, working-class mom (Daisy May Cooper) who’s constantly struggling to create a stable environment for her kid Iris, played by Fleur Tashjian. Of course, even the most dysfunctional of families still have a way of warming our hearts, and Rain Dogs is no exception.

Succession, March 26

This March, the Roy clan is returning for its fourth (and sadly final) installment and fans can’t wait to see how their filthy-rich antics unfold. If you recall, we left off amid patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) selling his media empire to tech mogul Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgård) much to his children’s dismay. This season, the siblings are all on the same page when it comes to taking down dad and stopping the deal. Except for Connor (Alan Ruck), of course, whose got his own political agenda—and a wedding to plan, according to the trailer. It’s going to be an “absolute banger,” to quote Nicholas Braun.

White House Plumbers, March 2023

If the title didn’t give it away, this highly anticipated historical drama is inspired by the Watergate scandal. More specifically, the botched burglary and cover-up that was orchestrated by President Nixon’s own political operatives Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux). Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) and Judy Greer have been tapped to play the agent’s wives. Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) and Domhnall Gleeson will also take part in the limited series.

What to Stream on Apple TV+

Ted Lasso, March 15

The always charming sitcom, Ted Lasso, is back for a third season so get ready to laugh, cry and then laugh some more. The critically acclaimed series will center around AFC Richmond, though Nate’s (Nick Mohammed) unforeseen move to West Ham United is sure to be the focus. Meanwhile, according to Apple, Roy (Brett Goldstein) will be stepping up as an assistant coach and we’ll watch as Ted (Jason Sudeikis) continues to work through his internal issues. On a side note, the creators have said that this story was intended to be a trilogy, so this very well could be the last season. But fingers crossed it’s not.

Extrapolations, March 17

If you were wondering where everyone in Hollywood has been, chances are they’ve been filming Extrapolations, a new sci-fi series for Apple TV+. The platform’s climate change drama stars the likes of Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Tobey Maguire, Edward Norton, Heather Graham, Matthew Rhys—the list goes on. And while you might not know the series writer and producer Scott Z. Burns by name, he’s best known for movies including Contagion, Side Effects and The Report. The eight-episode anthology takes place in the not-too-distant future and tells the stories of an interconnected group of people who are each experiencing the effects of global warming in their everyday lives.

What to Stream on Showtime

Yellowjackets, March 26

Showtime’s mega-hit survivalist series Yellowjackets developed a cult-like following after season one (pun intended). But don’t worry, all your burning questions and conspiracy theories surrounding this New Jersey-based psychological thriller will be addressed during season two. Or so we hope. Without giving anything away, the Emmy-nominated drama flashes back and forth between the past and present day, following a girl’s high school soccer team that ended up stranded in the wilderness. The second installment will take place during the wintertime and the footage looks, let’s say, chilling.

What to Stream on Disney+

The Mandalorian, March 1

Star Wars fans, rejoice! The Mandalorian is back—and more importantly, so are Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) and Pedro Pascal. The Disney+ spin-off first premiered back in 2019 and quickly became the platform’s flagship streamer. Now, it’s entering its third season. However, if you plan on watching, the installment will cross over with The Book of Boba Fett series, which some have referred to as The Mandalorian 2.5. Meaning, you have something catching up to do if you didn’t tune in.