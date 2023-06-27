Beyoncé Donates $10,000 to a Struggling Nigerian Restaurant in London

A Nigerian restaurant in London was struggling to survive until Beyoncé apparently decided it would break her soul if it had to shutter.

Chuku’s, which promotes itself as the world’s first Nigerian tapas restaurant, has amassed many five-star reviews since opening in early 2020. However, hurdles like the pandemic and the rising cost of living have made operating the business a challenge for co-owners and siblings Emeka and Ifeyinwa Frederick, according to Forbes. Luckily, it was among 10 small businesses in the city to land £8,000 ($10,168) in funding from the singer’s charity BeyGOOD.

“I still can’t quite believe that Beyoncé has backed our restaurant—it feels a bit surreal,” Ifeyinwa told the magazine. “We’d already felt her impact when she was in town and concertgoers chose Chuku’s for their pre-gig meal, but this is a whole other level.”

A video on Instagram shows the moment the business received their check at an event for the recipients of the grant. The post also revealed that the “Hold Up” hitmaker’s father, Mathew Knowles, spoke at the ceremony, giving entrepreneurs important information about how to be successful in these trying economic times.

The funding was vital for Chuku’s as the business has experienced several lingering problems due to the Covid-19 lockdowns. Emeka explained that “we never had an opportunity to build any solid foundations from a financial point of view or a business point of view. We didn’t have time to build a culture. The momentum was really killed.”

Chuku’s

The business was chosen out of 500 businesses that applied for the grant from the charity, which was formed through a $1 million fund created by the singer to accompany her Renaissance World Tour. The aim of the fund is to help entrepreneurs and address economic disparities within the regions where she is performing. BeyGOOD itself was formed in 2013 to provide disaster relief, housing, education, career development, and more.

“Receiving a grant like this is really energizing and can have a positive impact to help you keep going, given the challenges we faced,” Ifeyinwa told Forbes.