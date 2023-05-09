Beyoncé May Earn $2 Billion From Her 57-Concert Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé is expected to earn some serious cash from her upcoming tour—and smash a personal record while she’s at it.

Queen Bey could rake in nearly $2.1 billion from her Renaissance concert series, an estimate based on optimistic predictions of how many people will snag seats and the assumption that an artist takes home 80 percent of profits, according to Forbes. Not only could the 57-show tour be the “Break My Soul” singer’s most lucrative yet, but it may also surpass the revenue she’s amassed from all her previous concerts combined.

Just from tickets alone, which have an average price of about $700, the tour could gross somewhere between $275 million and $2.4 billion, the publication reports. Of course, merchandise sales are expected to draw in even more earnings. These high-end estimates for the Renaissance tour, starting on May 10, can be partly attributed her fan’s (also known as the Beyhive) pent-up desire to attend concerts in person following the pandemic, according to Forbes.

For context, Beyoncé’s 2014 On the Run tour, performed alongside her husband, Jay-Z, grossed $95 million, Billboard reported; her Formation World Tour netted $256 million in 2016, according to Complex; and the 2018 On the Run II tour generated $254 million, according to Forbes.

The way the superstar artist constructed her business may also help her retain more profits. “Her entire Renaissance tour production is handled by her production company, Parkwood Entertainment, and promoted by Live Nation, which drives a greater percentage of the revenue directly to Beyoncé,” Armen Shaomian, an associate professor of entertainment management at the University of South Carolina, told Forbes.

These predictions come in as another high-demand tour is making its way across the U.S.: Taylor Swift’s Eras concerts, which are expected to hit $1.9 billion in revenue, coming in some $500 million short of Beyoncè’s estimates. Both artists are known for their stellar business skills as well as their performing prowess, according to Forbes.

And as Beyoncé travels for her tour dates, some of her earnings could very well flow into some luxurious accommodations. When the A-list singer performed a one-hour private concert in Dubai earlier this year, she stayed at a $100,000-a-night penthouse suite that was certainly fit for music royalty.