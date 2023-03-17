Jay-Z Rocked This 1-of-4 Gold Patek Philippe This Weekend. Here’s Everything We Know About It.

Beyoncé makes a stir whenever she shares new photos to Instagram—but in her latest carousel of snapshots, it was the stunning gold watch on her husband Jay-Z’s wrist that truly set some onlookers on fire. The rapper and entrepreneur showed off an incredibly rare gold Patek Philippe 2499, a holy grail timepiece if there ever was one, and we found out everything we could about this incredible addition to Hov’s collection.

Alex Todd, who has worked as a personal jeweler for stars including Rihanna, and Kevin Hart, shared a photo of Jay-Z’s ultra-rare timepiece taken by photographer Lenny S. with the caption: “Holy Grail Patek 2499/Unique Integrated Bracelet . . . that’s a vintage piece.” Tony Kavak, founder of Scandinavian luxury watch store Luxury Watches Stockholm, shared similar footage further identifying the watch as a Patek Philippe 2499/101J, adding that the piece “has found a happy new owner, congratulations Jay-Z.”

And there’s a good reason for all the buzz. The Patek Philippe 2499 is a highly revered and extremely rare timepiece in the world of watch collecting. Only 349 models of the perpetual calendar chronograph were ever created, all manufactured between 1950 and 1985. When it comes to the specific iteration Jay-Z is wearing, with an integrated 18-karat yellow-gold bracelet, the watch becomes even more exceptional: Less than four were ever made, according to Antiquorum. Known for its remarkable craftsmanship, the 38 mm 2499/101 is equipped with round chronograph pushers and a concave bezel. The timepiece also sports “Dauphine” gold hands, a Breguet balance-spring and moon phases.

Since Jay-Z’s specific watch is so rare, it’s unclear how much he might have paid for the timepiece, but other 2499 have gone under the gavel at auction for impressive amounts over the years. In 2016, Phillips’s Hong Kong Watch Auction sold a rose-gold Ref. 2499 for over $2.5 million; more recently, Sotheby’s Hong Kong sold a pink-gold Ref. 2499 for $7.7 million last year.

Whether Jay-Z’s new watch is one-of-a-kind or one of four, there’s no doubt it’s one of the rarest, most exceptional timepieces out there.