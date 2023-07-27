Pharrell Williams Created Custom Louis Vuitton Outfits for Beyoncé’s Detroit Concert 

Pharrell Williams continues to prove his strong design chops.

The producer and creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton created custom looks for Beyoncé to rock during her Detroit leg of the Renaissance World Tour, Women’s Wear Daily reported. As you can see below, the “Break My Soul” singer wore a stunning bodysuit that includes the French luxury brand’s signature Damier check shape made out of crystals.

“Pharrell Williams also created a series of custom Damier looks with crystal details for Blue Ivy and the dancers,” LV said in a statement to WWD referring to Beyoncé’s daughter, who has also been performing on the tour.

Throughout the worldwide Renaissance saga, Bey has worn creations from the best names in fashion, including Alexander McQueen, Balmain, Coperni, Courrèges, Givenchy, Mugler, Loewe, Rabanne, Schiaparelli, and Valentino. But these Detroit looks are noteworthy moments for Pharrell, as it marks the first time he has created a megastar’s onstage looks since taking the helm as LV’s creative director of menswear.

It isn’t the only time a big-name celeb has sported his designs, though. An image of a pregnant Rihanna wearing a leather trench with a black and gray pixelated pattern holding several brightly-colored bags was among the first glimpses of the “Happy” hitmaker’s Vuitton collaboration. “What I love about this is, it’s the biggest fashion house in the world, and that is a Black woman with child,” Williams said of the collaboration to The New York Times.

Pieces from the collection were also recently seen in A$AP Rocky’s music video for his new single “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n).” The rapper sports LV pixelated camo pants in several shots. Bey, RiRi, and Rocky all attended the June runway show for Williams’s debut collection.

Pharrell and Queen Bey are also no strangers to collaboration: They worked together to create the track “Energy” on her latest album, Renaissance. Hopefully, this dynamic duo still has a few partnerships heading our way soon.