Beyoncé Threw Her Off-White Sunglasses to a Lucky Fan During the Renaissance Concert in London

So far, the Beehive has created plenty of buzzy social media moments from Beyoncé’s worldwide Renaissance tour. And in a recent viral clip, the superstar searched through the crowd and gave one attendee everything.

As the “Break My Soul” singer began performing her percussion-heavy 2009 hit “Diva” at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London—while wearing a fire engine–red jumpsuit—she threw a pair of Off-White sunglasses to her fans. TikTok user Global Valentino (@globalvalentino) caught the shades; a video he posted to the app shows Beyoncé appearing to look at the eyewear’s label before chucking them into the crowd.

In the clip, Valentino explains that security promptly retrieved the sunglasses. A guard can be seen yelling, “Stop! Stop!” in the video. However, Beyoncé—seemingly determined to shed the sunnies—returned to the area where the TikTok user was standing and appeared to throw the same pair back into the crowd.

In a follow-up video, Valentino said the sunglasses were the Off-White brand (here are some similar sunglasses available for purchase), but a side lens ended up breaking. “It came off right after the concert; it was hanging on by a little screw,” he explained. The glasses were taken to a shop and fixed, but the TikToker said he’s “never wearing these again.”

In an interview with the Daily Dot, Valentino said the experience was the “best night of my life” and he was told that the sunglasses might be worth more than $53,000. It’s not clear how much of that can be credited to the “Crazy in Love” singer being the former owner of the shades. Beyoncé may not care too much about passing on the sunnies, considering that she may make nearly $2.1 billion from the Renaissance tour.

Speaking of serious cash, Queen Bey and her husband, Jay-Z, recently dropped $200 million on California’s most expensive home. The Malibu mega-mansion spans 30,000 square feet and was designed by award-winning Japanese architect Tadao Ando.

