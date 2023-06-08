Beyoncé’s Bonkers Tour Wardrobe Includes Tiffany Earrings That Spell Out ‘Renaissance’ and 41 Pairs of Jimmy Choos

Beyonce’s sold out Renaissance World Tour has delivered several visual spectacles, including stunning looks that have left fans buzzing online. Among the many dazzling aspects of the “Break My Soul” singer’s outfits is the jewelry she has been wearing during performances.

Tiffany & Co. was named the official jeweler for the tour, and Queen Bey recently debuted a stunning piece from the company. During her stop in London, the singer wore a pair of “Renaissance” dangle earrings that were loaded with jewels that extended all the way to her neck. The piece joins other jewelry she has worn from Tiffany & Co., including an earpiece containing 4.5 carats of white diamonds and a luxurious necklace that also contained precious stones.

Custom-made Tiffany & Co. earrings Beyonce wore during her Renaissance tour. Image courtesy of Parkwood

Jimmy Choo has also provided the record-breaking Grammy winner with shoes for the high-octane tour. The brand’s creative director Sandra Choi told Vogue that she helped develop 41 shoes to match the disco motif of her latest album and tour visuals. The brand made sure the footwear ​​“really sparkled,” but it also had to allow her to perform dance moves.

“It’s fashion based, but I had to think about the functionality of it,” Choi told the magazine. “There’s lots of things we did especially for Beyoncé, to make sure that the footwear works for her on stage.”

The process of creating shoes for Bey’s shows was special, as Jimmy Choo did not know what outfits they would be worn with. “Our job was to provide a variety for her styling team and to deliver the right finish, even though we don’t even know which outfits [the shoes might] be styled with. It’s very much been a collaboration,” Choi said.

The tour has already been attended by several high-profile musicmakers including Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, Frank Ocean and Paul McCartney. The tour’s next stop is a concert in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday, followed by stops in France and Germany. The singer will no doubt continue to make headlines with every new change she makes to her attire as she visits cities across the globe.