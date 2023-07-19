The Interiors of This 163-Foot Superyacht Look Like a High-Design Furniture Showroom

Bilgin’s latest fleet member is sure to spark envy on the high seas.

Christened Eternal Spark, the Bilgin 163 features a sleek exterior by Unique Hot Design and a lavish interior by Hot Lab. The design-forward superyacht will officially debut at the Monaco Yacht Show this fall, but the Turkish yard has given us a sneak peek on board.

All four decks are seamlessly connected to the surrounding environment through clever manipulation of natural light, according to Hot Lab. The Milanese studio, which is now part of the Viken Group, created a striking central staircase that carries rays from the sundeck down to the lower deck via a skylight and mirrored strips.

The striking staircase. Bilgin Yachts

“Eternal Spark offered us the chance to emphasize all of the beautiful reflections of light that were coming up through the sundeck pool by incorporating a skylight here,” Enrico Lumini, partner and head of design at Hot Lab, said in a statement. “We also added an innovative floating staircase and covered its curved surface with very thin mirrors only a few centimeters wide in order to create a perfectly curved mirror effect that multiplies the reflections of water a thousandfold.”

The bright beams further accentuate the elegant decor. The interior showcases a substantial palette of more than 60 natural finishes, including 14 different types of marble. The six spacious staterooms each show off a range of color combinations, too. Lumini says the team wanted the spaces to feel vibrant and colorful without being too overwhelming. “It is not too beige, but light, fresh, and sunny—comparable to a villa on the Côte d’Azur,” he adds.

The main salon. Bilgin Yachts

Designed for entertaining, Eternal Spark can comfortably host more than 100 people. It is equipped with five separate bars, seven socializing areas, an indoor and outdoor cinema, and a sunken beach club with a sauna, ice fountain, day head, and a TV lounge. It also has one of the largest exterior spaces in its class.

The yacht is no slouch, either. Powered by twin 1,450 CAT engines, the vessel is capable of hitting a top speed of 16.5 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots. It also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

You can check out Eternal Spark in real life at the Monaco Yacht Show this September.

Click here to see all the photos of Eternal Spark.