LIVE: The Billboard Women in Music Awards

The Billboard Women in Music Awards will return to the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles on March 1. Hosted by “Abbott Elementary’s” Quinta Brunson, the annual event will honor female power players who continue to make signature contributions and inspire generations.

Ahead of the event, Billboard released its annual Women in Music issue, which features SZA as Woman of the Year. In the new issue, the Grammy Award-winning singer gears up for the deluxe edition of her chart-topping album, “SOS” and an arena tour. SZA also opens up about her success in the music industry and her mindset for the future.

“I’m looking forward to feeling proud of myself and not just smiling and nodding at accolades but really feeling it internally and knowing that I’m good enough,” songwriter explained.

SZA joins a star-studded list of honorees including, Latto (Powerhouse Award), Doechii (Rising Star Award presented by Honda), Lana Del Ray (Visionary Award), Rosalia (Producer of the Year Award), Kim Petras (Chartbreaker Award), Becky G (Impact Award presented by American Express), Ivy Queen (Icon Award), Lainey Wilson (Rule Breaker Award), and TWICE (Breakthrough Award).