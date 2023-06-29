IV Hangover Cures Are the Latest Big Spender Flex, and We Have ‘Billions’ to Thank

It’s happened to everyone. You decide to spend a night drinking to your heart’s content, and the following morning you end up paying dearly for your decision with a hangover. Well, for those with some extra cash to spare, there’s a solution.

Ailing revelers have been utilizing intravenous drips to get ready for another round, The New York Times reported. Most IV drips are packed with a combination of saline, vitamins, headache relief and anti-nausea medications.

“I can’t be down a day. I can’t miss a day of work and just stay home and do nothing and feel bad for myself,” Gabriel Boxer told the paper. He said he discovered the hangover treatment from an episode of Billions (in season 2, episode 3 of the Showtime series, Mike Wagner tells Lara Axelrod he’s able to party and go to work the next day because he has a guy who can provide one for him, Refinery29 reported).

Similar to the show, Boxer told The Times that after attending a big event, he makes an appointment for a nurse to come to his office at a financial technology company. He does his work while a needle is in his arm. “I frame it as my self-care,” he said.

A basic drip will cost a recovering partier about $150 to $300, however many companies offer additional vitamins and minerals at an additional cost, The Times reported. With such add-ons, they can cost more than $1,000. Few drip treatments are covered by insurance, though the expense may be a reason why people are clamoring for it.

“Getting an IV at home after a hangover is like a flex,” Dr. Abe Malkin, the chief executive and founder of Drip Hydration, told The Times (the Instagram post from the company above shows how it is conducted). “It’s like, ‘Look at me. I’m pretty bougie. I don’t need to sit and suffer.’”

IV drips began to receive popularity about a decade ago as the wellness industry crashed into the partying scene. The business of curing hangovers has thrived despite some researchers saying there’s little evidence to back up some of its big claims. Nevertheless, the drips have been touted by influencers and companies as critical aftercare. Bottoms up.