‘Billions’ Will End With Season 7—and It Finally Has a Premiere Date

The wait for Billions season 7 is nearly over.

If you’ve got a case of post-Succession blues, Showtime announced on Thursday that its longest-running series, Billions, would be returning to screens as soon as this summer. And while there was speculation that the show would be coming to an end, the network confirmed that the seventh installment is indeed its last. The seventh season of Billions will consist of 12 episodes and premiere first on Paramount+ with Showtime on August 11. If you don’t subscribe to the streaming service, you’ll be able to tune in two days later when it airs on Showtime on Sunday, August 13 at 8 pm.

If you recall, the finance drama will be bringing back Damian Lewis’s character Bobby Axelrod. The last time we saw Axe, he was self-isolating in Switzerland to escape prosecution. The actor had stepped away after season five to cope with the loss of his wife, Helen McCrory—best remembered for her work in Harry Potter and Peaky Blinders—who passed away after succumbing to breast cancer in April of 2021.



“Billions has deftly explored power, money, and greed in a way that not only made it a massive hit, but also defined its own genre thanks to the creative brain trust of Brian and David,” said Chris McCarthy, President & CEO of Showtime, MTV Entertainment Studios, and Paramount Media Networks, in a press statement. “This final season is packed full of the incredible, complex dialogue and character dynamics fans have come to love, and we are thrilled to partner with them on turning this hit series into a global franchise.”

Back in February, Showtime revealed that it would be expanding the Billions universe with up to four new spin-offs. The offshoots are expected to come from original series creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien, alongside executive producer Paul Schiff. What the cable channel is tentatively calling Billions: Miami will be the first to debut, following another high-stakes drama that is reported to be set in London. Other shows that will potentially join the franchise include Millions and Trillions—both working titles.