The ‘Billions’ Season 7 Trailer Brings Back Bobby Axelrod: ‘I’m Wide Awake’

It only took two years, but Damian Lewis has returned to screens as Bobby Axelrod in the official trailer for the seventh and final season of Billions.

Showtime dropped the highly anticipated teaser on Tuesday, and the two-minute video has already racked up over one million views from fans. In the clip, we see everyone’s favorite antihero, Axe, reemerge for the first time since the season five finale when he ran off to Switzerland. It was announced in February that Lewis would be reprising his role. “I’m back now, and I’m wide awake,” he says.

From what we can gather from the footage, U.S. attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) is up to the same old antics, promising to “hold rich, powerful, and criminal accountable for their actions, no matter the cost.” Taking a page from Succession, the trailer also shows Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) announcing that he’s running for president. One would think he’d stand a better chance than Connor, but there might be consequences considering how season six concluded.

By the end, the squad appears to be back together when Mike Wagner (David Costabile) and Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) meet up with their former boss for one last rodeo. “One last time before the fall,” says Wags. You can check out the full trailer below:

In terms of what else you can expect from the upcoming installment, Showtime says: “In season 7, alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world.”

Earlier this month, the network confirmed that season seven of Billions would premiere in August. The first episode is slated to drop on August 11 on Paramount+ with Showtime. The finance drama will have its cable release two days later on August 12 at 8 p.m. on Showtime.