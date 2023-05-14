This $9 Million Gothic Detroit Mansion Could Become the City’s Most Expensive Home

A Detroit mansion that’s been owned by a man of the cloth and a man of the hardwood has a chance to become one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the city.

Spanning more than 35,000 square feet, Bishop Mansion contains 10 fireplaces, a private chapel, and 13 bedrooms—five of which have connecting baths and sitting rooms. The brick and limestone estate even has it’s own Gothic-inspired chapel. It also includes an adjacent carriage house with two bedrooms, a four-car garage, and an in-ground pool with a hot tub.

The property, originally completed in 1926, has been owned by the Catholic archdiocese, former Detroit Pistons basketball player John Salley, and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson of Great Faith Ministries International—who sold the property in 2017 for $2.5 million. Now its back on the market for $9 million. If it sells that would eclipse the $4.9 million paid for the Fisher Mansion in 2022, which is the current most expensive home in the city’s history, according to Crain’s.

A dramatic staircase inside the estate. Amanda Uhlianuk of RE/MAX Complete

“This property is alluring to so many due to it being so unique to Detroit not only because of its known pedigree and history. But also due to its location in such a spectacular historical neighborhood of Detroit called Palmer Woods, that is so rich with history and architecture,” listing agent Amanda Uhlianuk of RE/MAX Complete told Robb Report.

Of course, there’s a catch. Despite the price tag, this estate is not turnkey. The house is in the middle of a renovation, but a listing for the property says that larger construction elements have already been addressed, including new windows, a new tile roof, and copper gutters.

“The renovation of the home has taken a lot of long hours and planning in terms of design, structural, mechanical, and architectural planning which has all been completely laid out for the new owners and will come with the sale of the home. The main house is where most of the work is still needing to be done, while carriage house is completely restored and move in ready,” Uhlianuk told Robb Report. “As the house sits today most work is left to the interior of the main house. It’s really at a point for whoever the new buyer is to come and bring their own vision to this property which I do believe is a massive advantage to the right buyer.”

Inside one of its numerous bathrooms. Amanda Uhlianuk of RE/MAX Complete