Quantcast
// RR One

Bitcoin vs . Ethereum: Which Cryptocurrency Should You Invest In?

We put the two cryptos head to head to see which currency reigns supreme.

cryptocurrency Courtesy of Shutterstock

Cryptocurrency is more than just Bitcoin. New cryptos have emerged and given the blockchain forefather a run for its (digital) money. Most notable among them is Ethereum, which is both an online currency and a platform for creating smart contracts and blockchain-supported apps. It typically runs second to Bitcoin in overall value but has been adopted by some corporate entities, acquiring a possible edge in legitimacy.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin logo

Courtesy of Shutterstock

Ethereum

Ethereum logo

Courtesy of Shutterstock

BEGAN IN

2009

BEGAN IN

2015
WHO STARTED IT

Satoshi Nakamoto, which is almost certainly
a pseudonym. The creator’s true identity
—or identities—remains unknown.

 WHO STARTED IT

Eight people are attributed as cofounders,
but programmer Vitalik Buterin is
the most active today.
IT’S REALLY POPULAR IN…

Prague

 IT’S REALLY POPULAR IN…

San Francisco
FAMOUS FRIEND

Mike Tyson. The former pro boxer launched a line of
Bitcoin ATMs that would convert real-world money
into crypto. Its design featured his signature face tattoo.

Mike Tyson

Courtesy of Shutterstock

FAMOUS FRIEND

Ashton Kutcher. The actor tweeted his support
for Ethereum and “decentralizing the world” in 2014
(prior to its launch) with a link to the site.

Ashton Kutcher

Courtesy of Shutterstock

HOW MANY IN CIRCULATION?

18 million

HOW MANY IN CIRCULATION?

108 million

BUNDLE OF ENERGY

In a year, mining consumes more
energy than all of Singapore.

BUNDLE OF ENERGY

Ethereum mining’s yearly energy usage is
equivalent to all of Costa Rica’s.

VALUE AS OF 12/2/2019

$7,277

VALUE AS OF 12/2/2019

$147

YOU CAN BUY WHAT WITH IT?

A trip to space via Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic

Courtesy of Virgin Galactic

YOU CAN BUY WHAT WITH IT?

A $30 million beaux arts mansion in New York.

NYC mansion

Courtesy of Anton Brookes/H5 Properties

IF YOU INVESTED $1,000 WHEN IT WAS
FOUNDED IT WOULD NOW BE WORTH…

Roughly $170 million

IF YOU INVESTED $1,000 WHEN IT WAS
FOUNDED IT WOULD NOW BE WORTH…

$67,000

EVERYONE’S A CRITIC

“Probably rat poison squared.”
–Warren Buffet

EVERYONE’S A CRITIC

“Ethereum could have done a better job in it’s life.
It hasn’t…”–William Mougayar, author

BUY A 2019 FERRARI 812 SUPERFAST FOR…

64.7

BUY A 2019 FERRARI 812 SUPERFAST FOR…

3,201.4

 

More News

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in News

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the gift of Robb Report

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad