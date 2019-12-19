Bitcoin vs . Ethereum: Which Cryptocurrency Should You Invest In?

Cryptocurrency is more than just Bitcoin. New cryptos have emerged and given the blockchain forefather a run for its (digital) money. Most notable among them is Ethereum, which is both an online currency and a platform for creating smart contracts and blockchain-supported apps. It typically runs second to Bitcoin in overall value but has been adopted by some corporate entities, acquiring a possible edge in legitimacy.
|
Bitcoin
|
Ethereum
|BEGAN IN
2009
|
BEGAN IN
2015
|WHO STARTED IT
Satoshi Nakamoto, which is almost certainly
|WHO STARTED IT
Eight people are attributed as cofounders,
|IT’S REALLY POPULAR IN…
Prague
|IT’S REALLY POPULAR IN…
San Francisco
|FAMOUS FRIEND
Mike Tyson. The former pro boxer launched a line of
|FAMOUS FRIEND
Ashton Kutcher. The actor tweeted his support
|HOW MANY IN CIRCULATION?
18 million
|
HOW MANY IN CIRCULATION?
108 million
|
BUNDLE OF ENERGY
In a year, mining consumes more
|
BUNDLE OF ENERGY
Ethereum mining’s yearly energy usage is
|
VALUE AS OF 12/2/2019
$7,277
|
VALUE AS OF 12/2/2019
$147
|
YOU CAN BUY WHAT WITH IT?
A trip to space via Virgin Galactic.
|
YOU CAN BUY WHAT WITH IT?
A $30 million beaux arts mansion in New York.
|
IF YOU INVESTED $1,000 WHEN IT WAS
Roughly $170 million
|
IF YOU INVESTED $1,000 WHEN IT WAS
$67,000
|
EVERYONE’S A CRITIC
“Probably rat poison squared.”
|
EVERYONE’S A CRITIC
“Ethereum could have done a better job in it’s life.
|
BUY A 2019 FERRARI 812 SUPERFAST FOR…
64.7
|
BUY A 2019 FERRARI 812 SUPERFAST FOR…
3,201.4