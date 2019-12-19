Bitcoin vs . Ethereum: Which Cryptocurrency Should You Invest In?

Cryptocurrency is more than just Bitcoin. New cryptos have emerged and given the blockchain forefather a run for its (digital) money. Most notable among them is Ethereum, which is both an online currency and a platform for creating smart contracts and blockchain-supported apps. It typically runs second to Bitcoin in overall value but has been adopted by some corporate entities, acquiring a possible edge in legitimacy.

Bitcoin Ethereum BEGAN IN 2009 BEGAN IN 2015 WHO STARTED IT Satoshi Nakamoto, which is almost certainly

a pseudonym. The creator’s true identity

—or identities—remains unknown. WHO STARTED IT Eight people are attributed as cofounders,

but programmer Vitalik Buterin is

the most active today. IT’S REALLY POPULAR IN… Prague IT’S REALLY POPULAR IN… San Francisco FAMOUS FRIEND Mike Tyson. The former pro boxer launched a line of

Bitcoin ATMs that would convert real-world money

into crypto. Its design featured his signature face tattoo. FAMOUS FRIEND Ashton Kutcher. The actor tweeted his support

for Ethereum and “decentralizing the world” in 2014

(prior to its launch) with a link to the site. HOW MANY IN CIRCULATION? 18 million HOW MANY IN CIRCULATION? 108 million BUNDLE OF ENERGY In a year, mining consumes more

energy than all of Singapore. BUNDLE OF ENERGY Ethereum mining’s yearly energy usage is

equivalent to all of Costa Rica’s. VALUE AS OF 12/2/2019 $7,277 VALUE AS OF 12/2/2019 $147 YOU CAN BUY WHAT WITH IT? A trip to space via Virgin Galactic. YOU CAN BUY WHAT WITH IT? A $30 million beaux arts mansion in New York. IF YOU INVESTED $1,000 WHEN IT WAS

FOUNDED IT WOULD NOW BE WORTH… Roughly $170 million IF YOU INVESTED $1,000 WHEN IT WAS

FOUNDED IT WOULD NOW BE WORTH… $67,000 EVERYONE’S A CRITIC “Probably rat poison squared.”

–Warren Buffet EVERYONE’S A CRITIC “Ethereum could have done a better job in it’s life.

It hasn’t…”–William Mougayar, author BUY A 2019 FERRARI 812 SUPERFAST FOR… 64.7 BUY A 2019 FERRARI 812 SUPERFAST FOR… 3,201.4