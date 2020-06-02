Over the past week, outrage has erupted across the United States and around the world in response to the killings of black people by police officers. The shocking deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Tony McDade—three recent, high-profile victims—inspired protests from Minneapolis to New York City and beyond.
The fashion website Fashionista announced Monday morning that it would take its digital properties dark for the day, in order to make space for the necessary conversations sparked by these demonstrations. For the next 24 hours, we at Robb Report will do the same.
We condemn all forms of violence, and we stand in solidarity with the black community, the Black Lives Matter movement and with the organizers of other peaceful protests across the country. And we believe that luxury, the world we cover daily, has a role to play in helping to address the structural racism that plagues our society. The luxury industry, like any other, needs to do more.
We acknowledge here that, similarly, we must do more. We are committed to having a multitude of diverse voices represented by Robb Report as well as being featured across all our channels, and that is something we are continually trying to improve upon.
We will resume posting our normal content tomorrow evening. Until then we recommend the following list of resources and organizations.
Where to Donate:
Free Them All for Public Health
NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund
National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls
The Loveland Foundation Therapy Fund for Black Women and Girls
The Marsha P. Johnson Institute
National Police Accountability Project
Essential Reading:
Anti-racism resources for white people
75 Things White People Can Do for Racial Justice
11 Things You Can Do to Help Black Lives Matter End Police Violence
How to Support the Protesters Demanding Justice for George Floyd
11 Books on Racial Justice to Read Right Now
Activist Rachel Cargle Explains What It Means to Be Actively Anti-Racist
Here’s How You Can Demand Justice for George Floyd
When Feminism Is White Supremacy in Heels
Two Crises Convulse a Nation: A Pandemic and Police Violence
There’s Nothing Confusing Here
13 Books You Should Read About Black Lives
11 Things to Do Besides Say ‘This Has to Stop’ In the Wake of Police Brutality
30+ Ways Asians Perpetuate Anti-Black Racism Everyday
Your Black Colleagues May Look Like They’re Okay — Chances Are They’re Not
Videos of Police Killings are Numbing Us to the Spectacle of Black Death
Books:
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
Me and White Supremacy by Layla F Saad
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo
Ebony and Ivy by Craig Steven Wilder
The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson
Podcasts:
Documentaries:
13th (Ava DuVernay)
I Am Not Your Negro (Raoul Peck)
The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975 (Göran Olsson)
King In The Wilderness (Peter Kunhardt)
The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution (Stanley Nelson Jr.)
The Central Park Five (Ken Burns, Sarah Burns, David McMahon)
Freedom Riders (Stanley Nelson Jr.)
Videos:
Angela Davis speaking about perceptions of violence and revolution
Jane Elliott conducts her famous brown eyes/blue eyes experiment with high schoolers
James Baldwin debates William F. Buckley
Black Feminism & the Movement for Black Lives: Barbara Smith, Reina Gossett, Charlene Carruthers
We Need to Talk About an Injustice | Bryan Stevenson