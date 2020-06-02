Over the past week, outrage has erupted across the United States and around the world in response to the killings of black people by police officers. The shocking deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Tony McDade—three recent, high-profile victims—inspired protests from Minneapolis to New York City and beyond.

The fashion website Fashionista announced Monday morning that it would take its digital properties dark for the day, in order to make space for the necessary conversations sparked by these demonstrations. For the next 24 hours, we at Robb Report will do the same.

We condemn all forms of violence, and we stand in solidarity with the black community, the Black Lives Matter movement and with the organizers of other peaceful protests across the country. And we believe that luxury, the world we cover daily, has a role to play in helping to address the structural racism that plagues our society. The luxury industry, like any other, needs to do more.

We acknowledge here that, similarly, we must do more. We are committed to having a multitude of diverse voices represented by Robb Report as well as being featured across all our channels, and that is something we are continually trying to improve upon.

We will resume posting our normal content tomorrow evening. Until then we recommend the following list of resources and organizations.

Where to Donate:

Black Visions Collective

Reclaim the Block

Minnesota Freedom Fund

National Bail Fund Network

Free Them All for Public Health

Know Your Rights Camp

Black Lives Matter

NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund

National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls

Black Youth Project 100

The Loveland Foundation Therapy Fund for Black Women and Girls

The Marsha P. Johnson Institute

Equal Justice Initiative

We The Protesters

National Police Accountability Project

Campaign Zero

The Marshall Project

Project Nia

The Okra Project

Ramp Your Voice

Essential Reading:

Anti-racism resources for white people

75 Things White People Can Do for Racial Justice

11 Things You Can Do to Help Black Lives Matter End Police Violence

How to Support the Protesters Demanding Justice for George Floyd

11 Books on Racial Justice to Read Right Now

Activist Rachel Cargle Explains What It Means to Be Actively Anti-Racist

Here’s How You Can Demand Justice for George Floyd

When Feminism Is White Supremacy in Heels

Fight For Breonna

Two Crises Convulse a Nation: A Pandemic and Police Violence

There’s Nothing Confusing Here

13 Books You Should Read About Black Lives

11 Things to Do Besides Say ‘This Has to Stop’ In the Wake of Police Brutality

30+ Ways Asians Perpetuate Anti-Black Racism Everyday

Your Black Colleagues May Look Like They’re Okay — Chances Are They’re Not

The 1619 Project

Summer Heat

Videos of Police Killings are Numbing Us to the Spectacle of Black Death

Books:

The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander

Me and White Supremacy by Layla F Saad

So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo

White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo

Ebony and Ivy by Craig Steven Wilder

The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson

Podcasts:

1619

Seeing White

Code Switch

Intersectionality Matters!

Documentaries:

13th (Ava DuVernay)

I Am Not Your Negro (Raoul Peck)

The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975 (Göran Olsson)

King In The Wilderness (Peter Kunhardt)

The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution (Stanley Nelson Jr.)

The Central Park Five (Ken Burns, Sarah Burns, David McMahon)

Freedom Riders (Stanley Nelson Jr.)

Videos:

Angela Davis speaking about perceptions of violence and revolution

Jane Elliott conducts her famous brown eyes/blue eyes experiment with high schoolers

James Baldwin debates William F. Buckley

Black Feminism & the Movement for Black Lives: Barbara Smith, Reina Gossett, Charlene Carruthers

We Need to Talk About an Injustice | Bryan Stevenson